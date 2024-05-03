“I have known about this essence for a long time but was hesitant to try, given the price. I am mad I waited - the glow this product gives is heavenly. I’ve actually stopped using foundation. The packaging is equally luxurious with a beautiful glass bottle. You only need a few drops a day to achieve glowy, radiant skin.” — BeautyII2

“This my BIGGEST skincare go-to. I’m on my tenth+ bottle of this stuff. I don’t know it works, but it works. I attribute 75% of my good skin to SK11 - I will never look back!” — Thevaninnocent

“This product works so well. I apply it on my face after cleanser. Following with serum and moisturizer. My skin feels so bright and smooth in the next morning. Definitely purchase again!!!” — Chauc3

“My favorite The SK-II Facial Essence has been recommended to me by my friend. I gave it and try, felt in love with how soft my skin. The essence absorbs quickly into my skin, it felt refreshing. It does not have a scent as other beautiful products. I got the 7.7fl oz which a huge bottle. I don’t used cotton pads that I apply it by my clean hands. After 1 year I have been using it, my skin has became more radiant,smooth and dark spot are going away. I believe it worth. I would highly recommend it to everyone.” — Hanal25

“It is one of the few essential skincare items I have used for over 10 years that really works. It is unscented. and is quickly absorbed into my skin. Great value for the size and value you get for an incredible anti-aging product.” — Mel81