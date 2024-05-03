HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
I’ve long been an advocate of having at least one ultra-effective, luxury skin care product in one’s beauty routine to do the heavy lifting is absolutely essential. Investing in one really high-quality item can actually help keep one’s regime simpler in the long run, making the investment worth it. So regardless of whether you see yourself as a very low-maintenance skin care person or err on the side of beauty fanaticism (like myself), then you’re going to want to take a look at what’s going on over at Japanese luxury skin care brand SK-II.
Through May 12, this popular Japanese luxury brand is having an incredibly rare sitewide sale, which includes its cult-fave product the Pitera Facial Treatment Essence. Now’s the perfect time to snag this highly-coveted item and save 15% in the process.
This award-winning treatment essence has long been hailed for its ability to work wonders on common signs of aging like fine lines, dark spots wrinkles, uneven texture, dullness and even dry, dehydrated skin.
It’s formulated with SK-II’s famous Pitera proprietary yeast-derived blend, which the brand claims mimics the effects of popular mainstream ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin C by improving surface cell turnover renewal and hydrating the skin. Not only has it long been beloved by celebs and skin care experts, but my own mother as well.
My mom is nowhere near as fussy as I am about her skin care routine. She likes to keep things low-maintenance and has long proclaimed that this essence is the only heavy hitter she requires. She said, “I was introduced to it many years ago and saw dramatic changes in my skin texture, and my lines and spots visibly diminished. The price point made me walk away from it for a time, only to eventually realize that I was spending more on a variety of products in an attempt to achieve the same results. (Unsuccessfully). I went back to it and could not be happier. It’s simple and perfect for my skin.”
If you’ve been curious about adding a luxury skin care product to your routine, then take advantage of the SK-II sale happening right now and save 15% on this hardworking essence and across the board.
Promising reviews:
“I have known about this essence for a long time but was hesitant to try, given the price. I am mad I waited - the glow this product gives is heavenly. I’ve actually stopped using foundation. The packaging is equally luxurious with a beautiful glass bottle. You only need a few drops a day to achieve glowy, radiant skin.” — BeautyII2
“This my BIGGEST skincare go-to. I’m on my tenth+ bottle of this stuff. I don’t know it works, but it works. I attribute 75% of my good skin to SK11 - I will never look back!” — Thevaninnocent
“This product works so well. I apply it on my face after cleanser. Following with serum and moisturizer. My skin feels so bright and smooth in the next morning. Definitely purchase again!!!” — Chauc3
“My favorite The SK-II Facial Essence has been recommended to me by my friend. I gave it and try, felt in love with how soft my skin. The essence absorbs quickly into my skin, it felt refreshing. It does not have a scent as other beautiful products. I got the 7.7fl oz which a huge bottle. I don’t used cotton pads that I apply it by my clean hands. After 1 year I have been using it, my skin has became more radiant,smooth and dark spot are going away. I believe it worth. I would highly recommend it to everyone.” — Hanal25
“It is one of the few essential skincare items I have used for over 10 years that really works. It is unscented. and is quickly absorbed into my skin. Great value for the size and value you get for an incredible anti-aging product.” — Mel81