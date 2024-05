Skin Care Gems Reviewers Say Save Them During Flights & Beyond

The intensely nourishing, "hidden gem" Weleda Skin Food moisturizer

Weleda Skin Food is a great travel option for thirsty skin on the face, hands and body and boasts 24,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It’s a long-heralded fan-favorite moisturizer among skin care enthusiasts because of its rich, nourishing formula that’s chock-full of hardworking hydrators like glycerin and lanolin and plant ingredients including sunflower, pansy and chamomile oils. A little goes a long way, too. Plus, Target's offering an extra $3 off Weleda products if you're part of its free deals membership, Target Circle "If you are in the market for a super moisturizing face cream...search no more! A little goes a long way! This provedinternationally to my skin offering a 'slept all night dewy skin' at my final destination the next day, which NEVER happens. It is a fantastic night cream for dry winter months, after sun exposure at the beach or on the slopes, or just for after a morning shower to settle in as I work from home. I would not recommend prior to make-up application for a night out or a long day at the office unless you have flakey skin as it does not quickly 'disappear' into the skin. (That said, I do apply a little around the eyes after make up to soften fine lines and remove any settling of make-up in crow's feet and revel in the glow provided). I want this stuff in a supersized pump to use on my entire body! If you try it and think it is too much for your face, be grateful that! I love this stuff!! I have spent a fortune in the past to find this! I gave the scent a 4 but only bc is not odorless...but it does not smell bad! I would describe the fragrance as 'the smell of my skin looking amazing and aging much slower'." — LR