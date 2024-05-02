Shopping travelskin care

Skin Care Gems Reviewers Say Save Them During Flights & Beyond

Reviewers say they “can’t go a day without” them.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

A tube of Bag Balm, Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 and the Mario Badescu aloe and rose water facial spray from Amazon.
Amazon
A tube of Bag Balm, Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 and the Mario Badescu aloe and rose water facial spray from Amazon.

Whether you enjoy flying in an airplane or not, it’s fair to say that flights can wreak havoc on skin: Dry plane air can strip skin of moisture, and dehydrated skin weakens the moisture barrier that helps keep skin supple and healthy. I find that I often break out after taking flights, which I personally attribute to the dry air.

Of course, air travel is a means to an end. We’re not going to swear off of it anytime soon, so it’s wise to invest in products that can help protect and hydrate your skin while you’re stuck on an airplane. We investigated to see what skin care reviewers swear by for keeping their skin moisturized and healthy for long travel days and flights. Read on for their top picks, below.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The intensely nourishing, "hidden gem" Weleda Skin Food moisturizer
Weleda Skin Food is a great travel option for thirsty skin on the face, hands and body and boasts 24,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It’s a long-heralded fan-favorite moisturizer among skin care enthusiasts because of its rich, nourishing formula that’s chock-full of hardworking hydrators like glycerin and lanolin and plant ingredients including sunflower, pansy and chamomile oils. A little goes a long way, too. Plus, Target's offering an extra $3 off Weleda products if you're part of its free deals membership, Target Circle.

Promising review: "If you are in the market for a super moisturizing face cream...search no more! A little goes a long way! This proved a game changer on long flights internationally to my skin offering a 'slept all night dewy skin' at my final destination the next day, which NEVER happens. It is a fantastic night cream for dry winter months, after sun exposure at the beach or on the slopes, or just for after a morning shower to settle in as I work from home. I would not recommend prior to make-up application for a night out or a long day at the office unless you have flakey skin as it does not quickly 'disappear' into the skin. (That said, I do apply a little around the eyes after make up to soften fine lines and remove any settling of make-up in crow's feet and revel in the glow provided). I want this stuff in a supersized pump to use on my entire body! If you try it and think it is too much for your face, be grateful that you just bought the best hand/feet cream of your life! I love this stuff!! I have spent a fortune in the past to find this hidden gem! I gave the scent a 4 but only bc is not odorless...but it does not smell bad! I would describe the fragrance as 'the smell of my skin looking amazing and aging much slower'." — LR
$10.99+ at Amazon$7.99+ at Target
2
Target
Or La Roche-Posay's creamy Cicaplast moisturizer with thousands of 5-star ratings
This "holy grail" cream "does a beautiful job at putting the moisture back into my dry skin," according to reviewers, so it's a no-brainer to add to your travel arsenal. It's designed to nourish and soothe cracked, chaffed skin with a creamy blend of glycerin, shea butter and vitamin B5. Use it all over your body, face and hands during and after your flight or as needed.

Promising reviews: "I’ve spent the last probably 10+ years trying to find an every-day moisturizer for my extremely dry, sensitive, acne-prone skin. This recently replaced a $250 product I’d begrudgingly bought but found to work. I can’t believe more people don’t talk about this moisturizer. It’s lightweight but heavy-duty, DOESNT PILL, amazing under makeup, unscented, and comes in light-protectant, easy-to-travel-with packaging. Holy. Grail." — Natalie

"I have oily, acne prone, sensitive skin. Everything breaks me out. Except this miracle cream. I discovered it while in Paris with my wife. I used it in conjunction with Avene Cleanance Gel (also amazing) and the next morning my skin was more even, redness gone, any acne from air travel was diminished or gone. Can't go a day without it." — Marissa Q
$16.99 at Amazon$15.99 at Target$18.99 at Ulta
3
Amazon
Supergoop's Unseen SPF 40 sunscreen
Wearing SPF is always important, and it's that much more important on a plane, when you're at a higher elevation and therefore even closer to the sun. This option applies clear with a matte finish and has earned thousands of 5-star ratings on Amazon. It's formulated with skin-loving, antioxidant-rich ingredients like red algae and frankincense to add moisture to dry skin while helping soothe irritation. Plus, it's fragrance-free and doubles as a makeup primer.

It's available in three sizes, including a travel size.

Promising reviews: "I love this stuff and I love this travel size for flight attendant lifestyle!!" — Janine B

"Best non-greasy face sunscreen I’ve ever tried. Works great and this tiny travel size is perfect." — Amazon Customer
$18+ at Amazon$18 at Ulta$22+ at Sephora
4
Target
Or the popular SPF 30 Black Girl Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen is another great fragrance-free option for sun protection while you're flying. It provides broad spectrum defense and dries clear without leaving behind a white cast, so it won't be a pain to apply or blend in. Its formula also includes hydrating ingredients like jojoba, avocado and sunflower oils to nourish your skin while it protects it.

Promising reviews: "This sunscreen is my go-to when I travel. No matter how much I apply it doesn't make me ashy and it doesn't have a strong scent so I can still add my perfume." — Anonymous

"The best sunscreen on the planet." — Ashley D
$15.99 at Target$15.99 at Ulta
5
Amazon
The "miraculous" occlusive Bag Balm
Originally created to soothe the hands of dairy farmers working in the harsh, cold Vermont climate, this cult-fave occlusive balm expertly softens and moisturizes severely dry, chapped skin using a blend of lanolin and petrolatum. I swear by it for protecting and nourishing the cracked, dry skin on my hands, face, lids and lips. It’s a staple in my travel bag and a mainstay on my nightstand, and a little goes a long way. The tube version is handy for taking on the go and the slanted applicator also makes it easy to apply straight onto the lips. Its tin jar is best for use at home.

Promising reviews: "I have been using Bag Balm since about 1977, when a friend gave me some for bleeding cracked winter skin. It was miraculous. I am happy to have it in tube form for traveling. This is one product I am never without." — Linda Ellingsworth

"Great for travel and on the go! I use it on the plane to combat dry lips. Works wonderfully! I am a loyal Bag Balm user!" — LABO
Tube: $7.98 at AmazonTin Jar: $8.39 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Or a lightweight yet nourishing Lip Repair balm from Aquaphor
The skin on the lips is thinner than on the rest of the face and contains no oil glands, so protecting and hydrating lips can require some extra care, especially while flying. We think this Aquaphor balm is a great option: It helps soothe chapped, parched lips and dry patches using a nourishing blend of shea butter, glycerin, castor seed oil and beeswax. Its pocket-sized tube makes it easy to bring along for travel and daily life; it's also available in a larger tube with apetrolatum-heavy "advanced therapy" formula for added occlusive protection. Plus, its 50,000 5-star ratings on Amazon speak for itself.

Promising review: "I love aquaphor! This size is so perfect for travel and to stick in my purse. We use it daily and can’t live without it" — Nanetterz Deals
Lip Repair Balm: $4.74 at AmazonAdvanced Therapy formula: $12.97 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio micellar water with over 40,000 5-star ratings
I'm convinced that when it comes to facial cleansers, micellar water just cannot be beat. This type of cleanser removes makeup, pollution, dirt and oil from your face without requiring you to wash it off. That means you can use it just about anywhere as long as you have a cotton pad or something similar to apply it with. It's a great choice for traveling, since you can easily cleanse your face while having to take a trip to the airport bathroom or the lavatory on the plane (I'm truly not sure which one is less appealing).

Bioderma's bestselling formula is designed to be extra gentle on skin, so you won't have to resort to harsh rubbing or tugging to remove makeup, oil and dirt. It's available in four sizes, including a travel size.

Promising review: "If you're going to use the micellar water this is the one. As a skincare enthusiast this is my ride or die. I have found ones in the drug store or big box stores just do not do what this one does. This was the first micellar I ever used and will be the last. Great for sensitive skin takes everything off mostly on the first round where others like Garnier do not. A must have staple, especially when traveling or flying." — Myra View
$5.99+ at Amazon$5.99+ at Target
8
Amazon
The aloe- and rose water-infused Mario Badescu facial spray
This Mario Badescu spray hydrates and rejuvenates dry skin with a refreshing blend of aloe and rose water, garnering it nearly 50,000 5-star Amazon ratings. Just mist it onto your face (or even your neck and hair) for a quick pick-me-up on long flights and tiring travel days.

Promising review: "I had a cross-country flight, so I brought this in my purse to keep my skin moisturized. I stepped off that plane with the dewiest skin I’ve ever had. This product feels so luxurious on my skin. I use it to set my foundation in the morning, and as a mid-day pick me up during that 3pm slump. The smell is divine. Buy a bottle, you won’t regret it" — Tricia Beck-Peter
$8+ at Amazon$6+ at Target$6+ at Sephora
9
Amazon
Or Tower 28's cult-favorite hypochlorous acid spray
This cult-favorite pick, which has gone viral on TikTok multiple times over, contains antibacterial hypochlorous acid that'll help soothe and strengthen skin as you traverse climates and deal with drying plane air (you can read more about the benefits of hypochlorous acid, according to dermatologists, here). Multiple shopping editors at HuffPost, including myself, swear by this spray for helping moisturize skin, calm irritation and making skin glow.

It's available in multiple sizes, including a travel-sized option.

Promising review: "I used this for my international flight and it kept my face hydrated and free from break out during my travels" — Amanda Naas
$12+ at Amazon$12+ at Sephora$12+ at Credo Beauty
10
Sephora
A hardworking lightweight moisturizer from Kiehl’s
Infused with nourishing ceramides, hydrating squalane and glycoproteins, this moisturizer delivers all the oomph of a heavy-duty moisturizer in a lightweight, non-greasy formula. It promises to repair the skin’s moisture barrier in just an hour.

Promising review: "Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is my go-to hydration hero. As someone with combination skin that tends to get parched in the colder months, finding a moisturizer that truly works has been a journey. Enter this gem. I've put it to the test during long flights, brutal winters, and even sweaty summer days, and it always comes through with flying colors. The 72-hour hydration claim isn't just a marketing ploy—I've genuinely felt the difference in my skin's softness and suppleness. Plus, knowing it's free of parabens gives me peace of mind. It's become a staple in my skincare routine, and I can't recommend it enough." — Ganesh24
$25+ at Sephora
11
Sephora
A Skinfix moisture barrier-boosting cream
This rich cream moisturizer is designed to strengthen the skin’s barrier by replenishing its natural lipids. It also works to increase glow and plump skin thanks to a blend of peptides and vitamins, leaving skin soft and hydrated even after a grueling flight. Plus, it's flight attendant approved!

Promising review: "I have been using this product for a few years now and absolutely love it! I am a flight attendant and being in the air my skin gets so dry but this hydrates on a whole new level! At the end of my flights my skin still feels soft and hydrated and I still have a radiant glow." — monymom
$20+ at Sephora
12
Sephora
A lush, quick-absorbing Laneige hydrator
Laneige is known for its deeply moisturizing, skin-softening products, and this hyaluronic acid-rich cream may be one of its best. Its blend of hyaluronic acid, peptide and squalane work together to soothe and hydrate skin while visibly firming and increasing elasticity, leaving skin looking and feeling revitalized.

Promising review: "I travel a LOT and this is my go to for keeping my face hydrated from planes and hotels. Lightweight, scent is a bit strong but dissipates quickly. I also have very sensitive skin and this never makes me break out." — DrNikkiL
$23+ at Sephora$23+ at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING