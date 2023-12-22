ShoppingBeautyskincare

13 Skin Care Products With Impressive Before-And-After Results

The proof is in the comparison photos.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Sunday Riley's A+ High Dose retinoid serum, LilyAna Naturals eye cream and a vitamin C serum by TruSkin.
Sephora, Amazon
Sunday Riley's A+ High Dose retinoid serum, LilyAna Naturals eye cream and a vitamin C serum by TruSkin.

Whether the skin concern is acne or the formation of wrinkles, everyone hopes that the skin care product they choose to spend their hard-earned dollars on will actually yield noticeable results.

All too often I’ve fallen prey to the hype of a seemingly well-performing serum or cream only to find that there’s much to be desired. Granted, there are tons of factors potentially at play when evaluating a product’s effectiveness, but what better tactic than to rely on stone-cold evidence?

For this selection of beauty goods, each one comes with an impressive before-and-after photo and review. Find powerful eye creams that de-puff and brighten, balms that work wonders on saggy necks and bump-erasing scrubs that leave behind some legitimately smooth skin.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A de-puffing eye cream
Enlisting the natural power of botanicals, the LilyAna eye cream and its fast-absorbing texture work to reduce the appearance of eye bags, brighten dark circles and improve the look of dryness-related fine lines. Ingredients like rosehip oil deeply hydrate, vitamin A supports the production of collagen and hibiscus extract works to promote a more even complexion.

View a before-and-after photo on Amazon.

Promising Amazon review: "I have been using this product for about a month now and I have nothing but positive things to say. I tried this product at night for the first time and when I looked in the mirror the next morning, my under eyes were visibly brighter! I was shocked. I no longer need to wear concealer on my under eyes! Also, I have extremely sensitive skin, and this product has not irritated my skin." — Julia McIntosh
$16.80+ at Amazon
2
Sephora
A keratosis pilaris bump-erasing scrub
First Aid Beauty's exfoliating scrub has earned a following among people with all types of skin but especially those with keratosis pilaris (or KP), a common skin condition that results in red or dark bumps and roughness on the arms and legs. This fine pumice-based formula functions more like a microdermabrasion treatment than those rough coarse scrubs which means it's less irritating and suitable for even sensitive skin. The Bump Eraser’s effectiveness at addressing KP is probably primarily due to its 10% concentration of AHAs, like glycolic and lactic acids. This category of chemical exfoliants can work to refine skin texture and slough off the dead skin cells that are responsible for those pesky bumps. The formula is also enriched with natural bisabolol, an antioxidant that offers soothing benefits post-exfoliation.

View a before-and-after photo on Amazon.

Promising Amazon review: "I've had KP on the backs of my thighs my entire life and just figured it'd be something I'd be stuck with forever. Recently, the KP has been migrating to the tops of my thighs, which has been more noticeable and something that I've been a little more self-conscious about. When I found this product on a list of amazing beauty products on some random website, I decided to give it a shot.. Why the heck not. Y'all. This stuff is amazing. I'm so sold. I've been using for probably about three weeks (and fairly inconsistently too, since I'm kind of bad about remembering to exfoliate) and my thighs are so SMOOTH. Which is a total first for me - my thighs have NEVER been smooth, ever. Always very bumpy and angry. Wholeheartedly recommend this for anyone else who thought their KP was just something they'd have to live with forever!!!" — Ola Bodurka
$30 at Sephora$19.82+ at Amazon$30 at Ulta
3
Sephora
A Youth Renewal retinol eye serum
Formulated to correct and prevent nearly every aspect of premature skin aging around the eyes, Murad's Youth Renewal eye serum is part of the brand's clinical line of products for aging skin. It contains its exclusive retinol complex, which fights fine lines and irregular skin tone. It also contains agents that hydrate skin and claim to boost skin elasticity for a firmer appearance.

View before-and-after photos at Sephora.

Promising Sephora review: "Before I tried it, I was so hesitant to buy it because of how expensive it is. Now I know why it's priced so much, because this stuff is AMAZING! I will buy this for the rest of my life as long as they don't change the formula, hands down. I have had eye bags for most of my life (I'm only 29). I always was insecure about not wearing concealer because of them. They were always dark, puffy, and had fine lines in the inner corners. I just looked exhausted constantly. I've been using this stuff for a month now as directed and I literally don't have bags anymore. They have DISAPPEARED! I am blown away at how wonderfully it works." — copperxhead
$89 at Sephora$89 at Murad$80.10 at Amazon
4
Sephora
An exfoliating and skin-perfecting toner
A recurring favorite product among the internet's skin care savvy and beyond is the salicylic acid toning solution from Paula's Choice, which can dramatically smooth skin texture, help unclog pores and sweep away dead skin cells. It's also a great exfoliating option for anyone with sensitive skin because it contains antioxidant-dense green tea extract to help reduce redness and sensitivity.

View a before-and-after photo at Amazon.

Promising Amazon review: "My friend recommended this for my stubborn breakouts and I am in awe. The photos above are 5 days apart. I have tried it all when it comes to skincare and I have never had results like this. 3 of my friends are now using it and the results are the same. I have combination skin that runs on the dry side. I also have sensitive skin that reacts to EVERYTHING. This never caused any dryness or flaking and my skin had no issues with it. If you’re looking for a skin fix this is it!" — Maddie
$13+ at Sephora$35 at Paula's Choice$13+ at Amazon
5
Sephora
A high-dose retinoid serum
For anyone who experiences retinol-related irritation or has been noticing dwindling results from the their regular retinol product, this high-dose serum by Sunday Riley contains a unique retinoid blend that imparts texture-improving wonders without redness, flaking or dryness. This particular blend is composed of a retinoid ester, encapsulated retinol and retinol-alternative extracts derived from blue-green algae, all of which can impart the texture-improving wonders that retinol is known for without overwhelming the skin and causing irritation. Additionally, an antioxidant known as COQ10 improves the appearance of sun damage while two humectants soothe redness and draw moisture into the skin.

View before-and-after photos at Sephora.

Promising Amazon review: “The best retinol I have ever used. It’s been a week and I’m already seeing results. I’ve been using other retinols for years and decided to move to a higher strength one. I was worried about burning, but haven’t had any issues. I will definitely buy it again when my vial runs out.” — Michelle R.
$43+ at Sephora$43+ at Amazon$43+ at Dermstore
6
Amazon
A brightening and dark-spot-fading vitamin C serum
TruSkin’s vitamin C serum has over 91,060 five-star ratings and enough positive buyer testimonials to make a believer out of just about any skeptic. The nourishing formula, which has made a name for itself as an affordable yet effective vitamin C product, promises a reduction in fine lines and sun damage, improvement in the appearance of skin conditions such as melasma and an overall increase in skin brightness and radiance. In addition to sodium ascorbyl phosphate — a less irritating form of topical vitamin C — this fast-absorbing serum is supplemented with ingredients including antioxidant-rich vitamin E, jojoba oil and botanical hyaluronic acid to support hydration.

View a before-and-after photos at Amazon.

Promising Amazon review: "[I’m] always a bit of a skeptic, after reading 139k positive reviews, I figured it was worth a try! I have some sun/aging spots on my right cheek mostly, of which I’ve been fairly self conscious. I’m in my mid fifties and these dime size spots just popped up about four years ago and got more pronounced in the last two years. I started using TruSkin C serum about three months ago and the spots have faded significantly. Also, my skin just looks fresher and slightly brighter. I highly recommend this product to anyone who’s considering it." — heather
$19.77 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An all-purpose snail mucin
From acne to dehydrated skin to intense irritation, the Cosrx snail mucin essence has become one of the most revered viral products that can help address virtually any skin-related concern. According to Cosrx, snail mucin is a nutrient-rich byproduct compatible with all skin types that can help improve a damaged skin barrier by offering deep hydration. This can help contribute to a more plump and glowing complexion, and there’s also some research to support the claim that secretion filtrate can promote wound healing and possibly improve the appearance of fine lines.

View a before-and-after photo at Amazon.

Promising Amazon review: "I've been using this Snail Mucin for a few weeks now, and I'm absolutely thrilled with the results. This essence is a game-changer for hydration. My skin feels incredibly soft, plump, and deeply moisturized. The snail mucin formula is lightweight and absorbs quickly, leaving no sticky residue. It has visibly reduced fine lines and improved the overall texture of my skin. I use it both in the morning and night, and my complexion has never looked better. Definitely a must-have in my skincare routine!" — Juliana
$13.24 at Amazon$25 at UltaTravel size: $8.50 at Target
8
Sephora
An oil-control and redness-reducing niacinamide serum
The Ordinary's niacinamide serum is one of the internet's best-known niacinamide formulations, an active ingredient that has become popular for its all-purpose skin care benefits. And it's a product that I have known and loved for years. It's affordable and utilizes a high-strength concentration to effectively brighten skin tone and reduce the appearance of blemishes. Plus, 1% zinc helps to support a balanced complexion by regulating excess sebum activity.

View before-and-after photos at Sephora.

Promising Sephora review: "I have had a long journey to finding the perfect skincare routine for me. I had very inflamed, often cystic, acne that was often spread across my face—and super oily, yet sensitive skin. I tried a billion different face masks, cleansers, moisturizers, spot treatments, etc—nothing worked. A lot of it made the breakouts worse. I later found out that silicones in moisturizers broke me out like crazy; specifically dimethicone. Once I removed that, my breakouts lessened a bit—but then I tried this serum in 2018 and OMG! My skin is brighter, healthier, and my breakouts are rare & only consist of a spot or two. I get compliments on my skin very often and I frequently recommend it. I have used it twice a day for over five years. The only issue I come across is that it does pill with certain moisturizers and sunscreens—but otherwise it’s perfect. I have tried one other brands but this one is the best by far. I highly encourage anyone with acne-prone and oily skin to try this serum!!!" — LivCaelin
$6+ at Sephora$9.99+ at Amazon$6+ at Ulta
9
Sephora
A sensitive skin-friendly reparative cream
The intense moisturizing capabilities of the Ultra Repair Cream from First Aid Beauty are supplemented with colloidal oatmeal, a staple ingredient that's known for relieving itching, redness and irritation. The rich and comforting cream also contains shea butter, which protects and maintains the skin's barrier, and allantoin for calming and soothing the skin.

View before-and-after photos at Sephora.

Promising Amazon review: "I hardly deem things as a “holy grail” type of product, in fact this might be the first thing, BUT this has become just that! I live in the north where 75% of the year is dry and cold and I can get splotches of dry patches on my eyelids/elbows/ankles. This does the job of making those go away without the prescription stuff. I’ve had this jar since March and I’m roughly only about halfway through, I do use it mostly for my face though. When I do use it on my body I don’t need a lot at all unless I’m very dry. I love how it can be used both on your face and on your body. I can have low energy due to mental health and the more a product can do the better! I was hesitant to buy the jar since it’s a little more pricey than I usually spend on lotion but I have no regrets!" — Lexi
$18+ at Sephora$28.49 at Amazon$38 at Ulta
10
Amazon
A sulfuric acne treatment
Even after enjoying a bout of viral TikTok fame, the De La Cruz treatment mask has continued to leave behind impressive results when it comes to treating stubborn acne, including cystic and fungal, and even old acne scars. The concentrated formula uses sulfur, an active ingredient with antibacterial properties that can be used to treat a number of skin concerns, including rosacea and seborrheic dermatitis. And since it's a mask, you don't have to sleep with it on overnight; just apply, leave on for 10 minutes, then wash off.

View before-and-after photos at Amazon.

Promising Amazon review: “Just bought my second jar of this and I can say that I have zero acne or any skin issues and I’ve only used this for about a month. If you’re thinking about getting this, you need to get this! It will change your life! I have dealt with acne and other skin concerns for over a decade and nothing I have tried nor been prescribed by my dermatologist has ever worked for me. I literally stumbled across this product and read the amazing reviews and figured I had absolutely nothing to lose. It cleared up over a decade’s worth of skin issues in less than a week. ], I literally can’t believe it. I use it every night and every day I wake up amazed at what it’s doing. I could cry from the amount of happiness I feel and the way my skin looks and feels. I will never ever stop using this!” — Fran
$15.49 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A scar-fading skin care oil
This long-loved oil-based product contains a number of vitamins and botanical extracts to heal and treat the skin, most notably vitamin E, an antioxidant that can prevent premature aging of the skin. However, the ultra-hydrating formula is probably best known for its ability to fade scars, stretch marks and some skin discoloration related to acne scarring.

View promising before-and-after photos at Amazon.

Promising Amazon review: "I've been using Bio Oil consistently for the past year and my skin is glowing! Any marks or scars have noticeably diminished. Even my stretch marks are less apparent. I was skeptical at first, however, time and consistency has proven that Bio Oil makes a difference. I am subscribed and will continue to use it. I use it once daily all over my body immediately after showering." — K.
$9.99+ at Amazon$7.99+ at Target$14.99+ at Ulta
12
Amazon
A 60-pack of skin-smoothing resurfacing pads
Part of Peter Thomas Roth's Even Smoother line of products, these pre-soaked pads are charged with the power of both a time-released retinol and a high-potency glycolic acid complex to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and discoloration caused by factors like sun damage. And if you're concerned about these ingredients irritating the skin or interacting poorly with chemical exfoliants, the pads also contain allantoin and adenosine, two additions can help reduce redness and stave off dryness.This clinical skin care brand has a history of crafting some effective products, and these resurfacing pads may have succeeded in helping reviewers achieve refined and ultra-smooth skin.

View promising before-and-after photos at Sephora.

Promising Sephora review: "I used these pads in conjunction with the glycolic retinol serum. I am currently finishing the serum and I have about 10 pads left. I will be buying both again immediately. When I began using this, I had been on deployment for two weeks. My skin looked even worse than this 'before' picture but you couldn’t have forced me in front of a camera. My skin was truly suffering from lack of sleep, poor diet, stress, dehydration, and exhaustion. It was sagging, hollow, and generally rough. I was using another high end brand of retinol at at the time, so I wasn’t expecting much from this serum. I knew it couldn’t make my skin any worse so I dove in. It felt so nice on my skin! It was a few days before I really paid attention to the mirror and I was shocked. My face didn’t look as 'sunken' and I was quite surprised. That was enough to get me excited about the end results. I used the serum every night with zero irritation or burning. No adjustment time from my other skin care either. My skin looked better every day. I did the wipes when I remembered (about every 3 days). Now, after four weeks, I am stunned. I expected, at most, a difference in fine lines, but I am blown away. I haven’t changed anything else. I’m still not sleeping, I just don’t look like the walking dead anymore. I cannot speak for the wrinkles just yet, but my texture, the hydration, and increased volume in my face can all be attributed to PTR." — FaithHopeGrace(This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)
$52 at Amazon$52 at Sephora$52 at Ulta
13
Amazon
A peptide-based neck tightening cream
Formulated specifically for the neck and décolleté, this firming cream from Strivectin contains a complex that is touted as being able to visibly lift skin, improve elasticity, reduce crepey skin texture and target those pesky horizontal neck lines. A brightening botanical complex packed inside this balm-like cream also helps address uneven skin tone and prevent moisture loss

View before-and-after photos at Amazon.

Promising review: "This product is supposed to help firm and tighten the skin on your neck and décolleté. I bought a mini of it and used it for approximately three weeks and have seen a real difference. The skin does look more firm and has less of that crepe paper look that skin gets as you age. It also seems to be safe for sensitive skin. It doesn’t have a bad smell, though I wouldn’t say it was pleasant. Maybe kind of medicinal but not overpowering. Buying the larger sized product is less expensive per ounce." — Amanda
$120.69 at Amazon

Before You Go

The Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector to help revive broken or damaged hair

28 Beauty Products With Results That'll Make You Immediately Add To Cart

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING