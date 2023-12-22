13 Skin Care Products With Impressive Before-And-After Results

Part of Peter Thomas Roth's Even Smoother line of products, these pre-soaked pads are charged with the power of both a time-released retinol and a high-potency glycolic acid complex to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and discoloration caused by factors like sun damage. And if you're concerned about these ingredients irritating the skin or interacting poorly with chemical exfoliants, the pads also contain allantoin and adenosine, two additions can help reduce redness and stave off dryness.This clinical skin care brand has a history of crafting some effective products, and these resurfacing pads may have succeeded in helping reviewers achieve refined and ultra-smooth skin. View
promising before-and-after photos at Sephora. Promising Sephora review:
"I used these pads in conjunction with the glycolic retinol serum
. I am currently finishing the serum and I have about 10 pads left. I will be buying both again immediately. When I began using this, I had been on deployment for two weeks. My skin looked even worse than this 'before' picture but you couldn’t have forced me in front of a camera. My skin was truly suffering from lack of sleep, poor diet, stress, dehydration, and exhaustion. It was sagging, hollow, and generally rough. I was using another high end brand of retinol at at the time, so I wasn’t expecting much from this serum. I knew it couldn’t make my skin any worse so I dove in. It felt so nice on my skin! It was a few days before I really paid attention to the mirror and I was shocked. My face didn’t look as 'sunken' and I was quite surprised. That was enough to get me excited about the end results. I used the serum every night with zero irritation or burning. No adjustment time from my other skin care either. My skin looked better every day. I did the wipes when I remembered (about every 3 days). Now, after four weeks, I am stunned. I expected, at most, a difference in fine lines, but I am blown away. I haven’t changed anything else. I’m still not sleeping, I just don’t look like the walking dead anymore. I cannot speak for the wrinkles just yet, but my texture, the hydration, and increased volume in my face can all be attributed to PTR." — FaithHopeGrace(This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)