13 Skin Care Products With Impressive Before-And-After Results

Sephora, Amazon Sunday Riley's A+ High Dose retinoid serum, LilyAna Naturals eye cream and a vitamin C serum by TruSkin.

Whether the skin concern is acne or the formation of wrinkles, everyone hopes that the skin care product they choose to spend their hard-earned dollars on will actually yield noticeable results.

All too often I’ve fallen prey to the hype of a seemingly well-performing serum or cream only to find that there’s much to be desired. Granted, there are tons of factors potentially at play when evaluating a product’s effectiveness, but what better tactic than to rely on stone-cold evidence?

For this selection of beauty goods, each one comes with an impressive before-and-after photo and review. Find powerful eye creams that de-puff and brighten, balms that work wonders on saggy necks and bump-erasing scrubs that leave behind some legitimately smooth skin.