22 Skin Care Products That Reviewers Say Are Worth The Money

Get every penny's worth with these superstar skin care products.
By Melanie Aman and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

With so many skin care products out there, it can be so hard to figure out which products work and are worth spending your hard-earned money on. That’s why we turned to reviewers who have actually used the products to find out which ones are totally worth it.

So here are 22 serums, face masks, cleansers, devices and more that work so well, they left people singing their praises.

An acne patch
Amazon
These are perfect for those days when a pimple pops up at the worst possible moment. Hydrocolloid, tea tree oil and calendula oil are gentle on the skin while still drawing out fluids and pus from your pimple.

Promising review: "I bought these patches about two to three months back and have been using them every day since. My boyfriend has really bad acne and I have a little here and there and they work wonders! We clean our face at night, put these on, sleep all night long, wake up, and BOOOM!!! The white head is out and a little hole where it was is empty. It’s very satisfying and well worth the money. Writing this review as I am ordering my second round. Thank you so much Avarelle for saving my face!!" — Caitlin Carter

Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $8.49.
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
Amazon
It's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" — K. Bell

Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $21.50.
A tub of brightening, firming and rejuvenating eye cream
Amazon
You can use this so you at least look like you got some sleep (even if you were up until 2 a.m. scrolling through Instagram).

Promising review: "I was worried because I have sensitive eyes but it has not bothered my eyes at all. The jar comes completely full of product and a little of this stuff goes a long way even though I personally like to cake it on. It soaks in rather quickly and it's not greasy. I have very oily skin and even when I use this in the morning and after I put my makeup on, my makeup stays in place. This is worth the money. You get a lot of product for the price." — Jennie

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
A blackhead remover vacuum
Amazon
The powerful head on this will suction up blackheads, whiteheads, grease and leftover makeup. It comes with four different attachments for all your skin care needs, as well as five suction levels so you can clear up your skin without painful blackhead-removing strips.

Promising review: "I have to admit I was skeptical of how well one of these would work. I don’t have really bad skin but I get clogged pores on my nose. This got out a lot of the junk in my skin and after about a week of use I feel like my skin is noticeably better. Well worth the money!" — Drew

Get it from Amazon for $25.59+ (available in seven colors).
A bottle of rosehip oil
Amazon
You need this if your skin has lost its glow. Its antioxidants and fatty acids may help brighten dark spots and restore your skin's plumpness. Use it on your face, nails and body for scrumdiddlyumptious results.

Promising review: "I love this with my whole heart! My skin looks fresher, more hydrated, brighter and my pores look smaller. If you have dry dull skin right now... get this! It's a huge bottle and sooooo worth the money." — William R. Mccaskey

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
A Foreo Luna Mini 2
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Gently exfoliate your skin without leaving it red, raw or tight. You can wave goodbye to dead skin cells clogging your pores! 👋

Promising review: "This product is well worth the money!! It has offered me the deepest facial cleansing I have ever experienced. My face is always much smoother and tighter after using it. I have been using it in the morning once a day for the past month and my pores are smaller than ever before. Additionally, it has reduced the redness of my skin tremendously. Anytime I have a breakout, after about two washes with this cleanser the blemishes are completely gone. However, I must note that since using it I no longer have serious breakouts!! I am so glad I found this product. I recommend it to all my friends and family trying to improve their skincare routines." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $71.40+ (available in five colors).
A cruelty free vitamin C serum
Amazon
Give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up with this serum. Just listen to the 44,000+ people who gave it a 5-star review: this stuff brightens, softens and dramatically fades hyperpigmentation.

Promising review: "This stuff is absolute magic. The magical entity that made this deserves praises and more. My skin had been absolutely destroyed from sun, and wind from my job. My skin was dry, splotchy, and I was having breakouts like no other. I have been using this for about a week and my face already looks 100 times better. My dry skin has significantly decreased, as well as the splotchy skin. I don't look sick anymore! This was all after a week of use. I also have used this product on my chest and arms with the same result. I would recommend this product if you have done some damage to your skin and want to reverse it. My mother has facial scarring that has been decreasing with this product. This is worth the money, and I plan on trying other products by TruSkin." — Skeletal Skew

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
A soothing multipurpose oil blend
Amazon
Lock in moisture with this one product instead of using approximately 50 million products that say they hydrate your skin...and then don't. Its gentle formula won't irritate rosacea, psoriasis or eczema, but it will help you say goodbye to dry skin and frizzy hair.

Promising review: "I’m 40 years old and still have combination skin with dry spots. After using this oil for four days straight at night, my acne is gone and my skin has settled down. No more dry spots and my skin is clearing up. I figured since I could return it I might as well try it. I’m keeping it! Worth the money!" — Colette Sandoval York

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
A multi-use skin care oil
Amazon
You can use this to treat a variety of issues, including uneven skin, stretch marks and acne scars. It helps your body retain moisture (bye bye dry skin!) and absorbs into the skin fast so you won't feel greasy.

Promising review: "This product is a holy grail. I use it on my stretch marks and my acne scars. It has improved both tremendously. It also moisturizes my dry skin amazingly. It lasts a while; totally worth the money. I also have very sensitive skin and this did not harm me one bit, it just helped me. I will forever purchase this product. The only downside I would say is that when sitting the product does tend to get on my dresser and once in a blue moon, very rarely my hands or face smells a little like fish oil." — Britney

Get it from Amazon for $8.92+ (available in four sizes).
A hyaluronic acid serum
Amazon
If you're looking for a simple, surefire way to inject your face with intense hydration, this serum is perfect. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it draws in moisture from its surroundings. The result = plumper, softer, smoother, more hydrated skin.

Promising review: "This 100% works. Worth the money. My skin is noticeably smoother, more finely textured, and healthier looking. I was actually surprised at how much diff there is in only a month. Will always buy it!" — Yogi's Mom

Get a one-oz bottle from Amazon for $10.95 (also available in three other sizes).
A Nooni foam maker
Nooni
This turns your boring old cleanser into a luxurious, creamy, marshmallowy foam.

Promising review: "All my fellow skincare product lovers out there: this thing is worth your money. Make your cleanser into a foam face wash with easy steps. Very durable and aesthetic." — Mary Cruz

Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
Differin
Amazon
This once daily topical retinoid that works on acne that hasn't responded to any other treatments. It contains adapalene, a retinoid that unclogs pores and speeds cell turnover so acne doesn't even have a chance to form. Psst! Just make sure you check with your dermatologist before starting this.

Promising review: "Wow! I got adult acne when I turned 25. I've tried everything with no results. I saw this and figured what do I have to lose? I used it three times and there was a huge change; my forehead cleared up so fast my cheeks are clearing slowly but progress. This heaven in a tube is worth every penny! Life-changing." — Brittany coleman

Get it from Amazon for $12.26.
A painless derma roller
Amazon
Transform your skin for a fraction of the price you'd pay at a spa. The itty bitty micro needles exfoliate dead skin cells and help your skincare absorb better. With consistent use, you'll see glowier skin and less texture. Before you go rubbing this all over your face, educate yourself on how to use a derma roller properly!

Promising review: "After looking online at doctors near me to help get rid of my deep pitted acne scarring on my cheeks, I came across free videos of people saying how they used dermarollers to effectively heal indented and pitted scarring. After reading the reviews and figuring the $18 for this item was better than $300 for a session at a doctor's office, I figured why the heck not. I have been using this every other day at night before bed... and let me tell you... this is one of my favorite beauty tools because it WORKS. I make sure to rinse it with alcohol before and after using and follow up with an argan oil, MCT oil, rosehip oil, sea buckthorn oil, and jojoba oil blend, and then go to sleep. After just the third time of using it my visibly indented acne scars and pits are fading away and turning smooth like the rest of my skin. LOVE this product. Absolutely worth the money. I would recommend this to anyone with acne scarring." — Sharea

Get it from Amazon for $15.97.
An Aztec Secret clay mask
Amazon
This effective face mask empties your pores, brightens dark spots and excels as a hair mask (esp. if you have natural hair) and foot soak. Reviewers recommend mixing it with ACV (if you have sensitive skin, you may want to skip this step).

Promising review: "Wow! This stuff is amazing; no joke it pulls all the gunk outta your face. You can feel it tingle and dry as you use it, and it leaves you with a radiant refreshed face. Totally worth the money!!!" — Eric C Bushman

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
A CeraVe foaming cleanser
CeraVe
This will remove dirt, oils, makeup and other nasties from your skin without drying or stripping your face.

Promising review: "Worth every penny. This wash has resurfaced my skin and cleared up the uneven pigment. I will be sticking with this one for good!" — isabell

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
Or a clarifying face wash
Amazon
If you want a pH-balancing cleanser that's made with your melanin-rich skin in mind, this is for you. It'll wash away dead skin and anything else that's dulling your shine while soothing your complexion with ingredients like lavender flower extract.

BTW — Buttah Skin is a Black-owned skincare brand created by Dorion Renaud.

Promising review: "This works very well! It’s definitely a deep cleaning product and would be great for heavy makeup users. It gives a certain glow to the face and exfoliated areas. Worth the money." — Roses

Get it from Amazon for $15.
A La Roche-Posay acne treatment cream
Amazon
It fights breakouts with a concentrated formula of 5.5% benzoyl peroxide and exfoliating LHA (lipohydroxy acid) to lift away dead skin and pore-clogging debris.

Promising review: "Nothing had worked for my 23-year-old son's acne problems. He even tried laser treatments by a dermatologist with only minimal results. He was very self-conscious about his appearance and avoiding social events as a result. I read an article in a magazine about La Roche-Possay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment and decided I would buy it for him. AMAZING RESULTS — his skin has never been this clear and his self-confidence is definitely back. It lasts a long time and there have been no bad side effects like dry skin or redness. Overall this is an amazing product and well worth the money." — Lori A. Huebsch

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
A CeraVe hydrating cleanser
CeraVe
If you have dry skin, you can try this so you don't have to faff around with a million different products.

Promising review: "Worth every penny. I’ve only been using this product for a week and am already noticing a difference in my skin! Redness has gone down, dry patches are going away, and my skin also feels smoother and looks much healthier! So thankful I found this." — S. Tucker

Get it from Amazon for $13.33.
An exfoliating water gel
Amazon
You can use this to loosen the dead skin on your face, because finding a chemical exfoliant that works can be tricky. Good thing we've done the hard work for you! Seriously, you'll be able to see little "beads" of dirt, debris, and dead skin go down the drain.

Promising review: "This will take off all your dead skin (in gross skin balls). Super awesome exfoliation. Completely worth the disgust and the money. I also like to use it on my body." — KC:\DOS/

Get it from Amazon for $38.
CeraVe's face and body moisturizer
CeraVe
Enjoy 24 hours of head-to-toe hydration with like 10 seconds of effort required on your part. It contains three ceramides, which are lipids that help the skin retain its moisture, plus hyaluronic acid, another ingredient known for keeping skin plump and hydrated.

Promising review: "Great product! It moisturized very well without that nasty greasy feeling, and I personally like that it is non-scented. It has done wonders on the dry skin on my legs. Before using this, my legs would itch horribly and were terribly dry. After two weeks of using this every other day, my skin feels great and my legs never itch. I highly, highly recommend this product. I know it's a bit more expensive than other products but totally worth the money in my opinion." — Rob T.

Get it from Amazon for $15.28.
A set of 16 sheet masks
Amazon
These can address any and every skin concern. They'll pamper the heck out of your skin (and probably terrify your roommate when they walk into the living room and see Michael Myers chilling on their couch).

Promising review: "I sort of love these masks. I was worried about them but I haven't had a bad one yet. Was weirded out because they have eye flaps. I read reviews and realized they are for the TOTALLY RELAXED person so you can put them on your eyelids! Amazing if you have the time. So far they all smell amazing. I've done the savory ones....bee venom and milk....so good! Very much worth the money. Seem to fit the face well, despite being one piece." — Kathleen

Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $11.99.
Glossier Balm Dotcom
Glossier
A hydrating lip balm that's perfect for those days when you have the energy to apply lip balm before bed and that's it, that's your skin care routine (and that's fine!). This one's made with castor oil, lanolin and beeswax to lock in moisture and create a protective barrier.

romising review: "This is the best lip balm ever. It will fix your lips in an hour flat. You literally go from raisin to baby’s butt. BEST PRODUCT EVER! And yes it’s worth the money. IT'S WORTH THE MONEY!" — Ashlynn

Get it from Glossier for $12 (available in eight colors/scents).
