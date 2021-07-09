22 Skin Care Products That Reviewers Say Are Worth The Money

With so many skin care products out there, it can be so hard to figure out which products work and are worth spending your hard-earned money on. That’s why we turned to reviewers who have actually used the products to find out which ones are totally worth it.
So here are 22 serums, face masks, cleansers, devices and more that work so well, they left people singing their praises.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
An acne patch
Amazon
2
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
Amazon
3
A tub of brightening, firming and rejuvenating eye cream
Amazon
4
A blackhead remover vacuum
Amazon
5
A bottle of rosehip oil
Amazon
6
A Foreo Luna Mini 2
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
7
A cruelty free vitamin C serum
Amazon
8
A soothing multipurpose oil blend
Amazon
9
A multi-use skin care oil
Amazon
10
A hyaluronic acid serum
Amazon
11
A Nooni foam maker
12
Differin
Amazon
13
A painless derma roller
Amazon
14
An Aztec Secret clay mask
Amazon
15
A CeraVe foaming cleanser
16
Or a clarifying face wash
Amazon
17
A La Roche-Posay acne treatment cream
Amazon
18
A CeraVe hydrating cleanser
19
An exfoliating water gel
Amazon
20
CeraVe's face and body moisturizer
21
A set of 16 sheet masks
Amazon
22
Glossier Balm Dotcom
Glossier
Skin Care Products With Niacinamide