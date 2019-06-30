10 Dead After Small Plane Crash At North Texas Airport

Ten people were killed when a small airplane crashed into a hangar in northern Texas on Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

The incident took place at an airport in Addison, Texas, which is about 15 miles north of Dallas, shortly after 9 a.m. Everyone on board the Beechcraft BE-350 King Air plane, which was scheduled to fly to Florida, died. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

No one was inside the hangar at the time, but the entire airplane was destroyed by a fire after crashing into the structure.

Mary Rosenbleeth, a spokeswoman for Addison, told news outlets that the medical examiner had confirmed the deaths of all on board the plane, but had yet to release their identities as families were still being notified, according to The Associated Press.

Federal investigators from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board were en route to the site and set to arrive later on Sunday, Reuters reported.