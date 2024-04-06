37 Products To Treat Yourself To Because It's Finally Spring And You Made It Through Winter

Popular items from this list:
1
Impressively real-looking faux tulips for anyone who loves the look of fresh flowers in their home
2
Or a plush sushi bouquet if you'd like an added sense of whimsy with your faux flowers
3
Some colorful nonslip hair claw clips with over 28,000 5-star Amazon ratings
4
A LOL-worthy fruit-shaped cat cap to turn your kitty into the cutest fruit of the springtime
5
A pair of heeled mule sandals with braided straps
6
An amazing exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath
7
A bottle of Orly's "Turn It Up" rainbow confetti nail polish for a bold, cheerful mani
8
The cutest caterpillar cord organizer
9
A button-front midi with pockets that is quite possibly the most perfect spring sundress of all time
10
Or a sultry ruched one-shoulder body-con dress
11
A sugar-free spicy margarita infusion pouch full of spices, herbs and dehydrated fruits and veggies
12
Wet & Forget shower spray, which'll seriously cut down on the amount of spring cleaning you'll need to do
13
A set of six adorable owl planters
14
Or a smile-inducing brass animal pal designed to hang out on your houseplant
15
A glam satin robe, because it's finally warm enough to ditch your flannel one
16
A giant bubble wands kit so you and your fam can have the time of your lives
17
A pack of 10 majorly space-saving hangers to transform your tiny closet
18
And a sturdy shoe rack that can hold up to 30 pounds of shoes
19
A handy tube of aloe, safflower and vitamin E oil cuticle balm by Sally Hansen
20
An adjustable shower head with five spray modes to turn every shower into a luxury experience
21
A grooming glove over 18,000 pet owners swear by for giving their pet a groom they'll actually enjoy
22
And for when some shedding does inevitably occur, an endlessly reusable, nonadhesive hair remover roller
23
A pair of bright and cheerful pastel gingham and fruit print socks
24
A tub of The Pink Stuff, aka your all-purpose spring cleaning secret weapon
25
A squee-worthy Loungefly Winnie The Pooh in a flower crown backpack just made for trips to Disney
26
An amazing automatic spinning makeup brush cleaner and dryer
27
A whimsical-yet-helpful glasses holder in the form of a spring-ready flamingo in a flower crown
28
The Vision Board Book, a perfect tool to help you map out all your goals and dreams for the fresh-start season
29
A set of 12 sweet bunny notecards whose little arms open up to reveal your message
30
An artful bumblebee stud and honey drip ear jacket set
31
Or some equally adorable and warm-weather-ready tropical bird earrings
32
Or some super glam, 18-karat gold-plated oversize flower earrings
33
A clever tissue box cover to make you smile even as you suffer through spring allergies
34
Some cute wooden bunny toast tongs
35
Plus some adorable deodorizers ready to hop right into your stinky shoes
36
A super convenient on-the-go meal container with two compartments so you can keep toppings and sides from getting soggy
37
And for a truly splurge-worthy treat, a Roomba robot vacuum that'll basically do your spring cleaning for you