37 Products To Treat Yourself To Because It's Finally Spring And You Made It Through Winter

These finds are as fabulous as that first day you get to go out without a coat.
A bottle of Orly's "Turn It Up" rainbow confetti nail polish, an owl planter, a bunny notecard and a pair of 18-karat gold-plated oversize flower earrings from Amazon.
Impressively real-looking faux tulips for anyone who loves the look of fresh flowers in their home
They're available in sets of 20, 28 or 60 and in tons of color combos.

Promising review: "Gorgeous artificial flowers!! Perfect for those of us who are allergy-riddled floral enthusiasts. I use them for seasonal and holiday decorating, as well as homemade gifts for my family and friends. I love the careful attention to detail, particularly how random leaves appear to have 'dirt' as if freshly picked right from the garden. Really appreciate a quality allergy-free floral option." — Jen M
$24.99+ at Amazon
Or a plush sushi bouquet if you'd like an added sense of whimsy with your faux flowers
It's also available as other foods here.

Promising review: "So cute! Really adorable in person." — Elizabeth L.
$50 at Smoko
Some colorful nonslip hair claw clips with over 28,000 5-star Amazon ratings
Each set comes in a pack of eight. It's available in 10 color combinations.

Promising review: "I have worn these every day since I got them! They have a soft matte feel. The colors match the product photos perfectly. They have a good grip in my hair (I have collarbone-length, medium thickness hair, but a lot of it). I think these would work well for almost any length or thickness of hair, though. They are strong; you can tell because they take a bit of effort to open them at first. Bottom line, if you’re unsure if you should buy them, you should." — Samantha
$7.99+ at Amazon
A LOL-worthy fruit-shaped cat cap to turn your kitty into the cutest fruit of the springtime
You can get one in a random fruit from Amazon.

Promising review: "I would give these 10 stars if I could, but I'm sure Freya would give it a -3. I think she looks like an angelic banana, but she is not amused. I don't believe this causes her physical discomfort, but her self-esteem has plummeted. Long story short, makes your cat look stupid, as planned. LOL." — Amazon Customer
$7.99 at Amazon
A pair of heeled mule sandals with braided straps
They've got a 3.5-inch chunky heel. They're available in women's sizes 5-11, regular and wide and in 27 styles.

Promising review: "Amazingly comfortable. I was very skeptical when I bought this pair of heels. I thought I had to return them as they might not be comfortable for me. I have wide feet, so I thought they might not work but I wanna give it a try. Wowww!!! They blew my mind and they are very comfortable. I ordered size 8.5 and they fit me well especially my wide feet. They’re very cute and very comfortable. The material might not last me for years but they gave me a beachy feeling, which I love it. I totally recommend these shoes. They don’t hurt my feet at all." — Amazon Customer
$34.98+ at Amazon
An amazing exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while.

Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove, join the living — thank me later." — Shannon Graham
$10.99+ at Amazon
A bottle of Orly's "Turn It Up" rainbow confetti nail polish for a bold, cheerful mani
I have sung the praises of Orly — my go-to, holy grail nail brand — many times on this website. Their bottles have an awesome grippy, rubberized top that makes the polish easy to apply and doesn't get crusted shut after one use, and the polishes are long-lasting (especially when combined with their epic top and base coats). I have and really like this polish myself, and have worn it several different ways! It definitely works on its own to cover my nails and looks super cute, but only after several pretty thick coats. I think it's even better as an accent nail with solid polish (like the reviewer to the side did — this Orly shade looks similar to the mint polish they paired it with) or over another bright shade. The colors and texture are overall irresistible.

Promising review: "I bought this because it just looked like fun in a bottle and I was right. It's beautiful when it's on and it makes me happy every time I look at my nails. The color went on easily with two coats and it lasts an extremely long time. I couldn't be happier with this purchase. I would definitely purchase this again. It is a must-buy!!!! 😍" — Tricia
$8.82 at Amazon
The cutest caterpillar cord organizer
It has seven slots to help your messy desk undergo a springtime metamorphosis into a well-organized workspace.

Promising review: "He is perfect and pure and good and has never done anything wrong in his whole life. Somehow at least like 53 times cuter in person??? Also does a great job holding all my cables because of course he does. 10/10 would buy this good good boy again." — Jennii
$9.99 at Amazon
A button-front midi with pockets that is quite possibly the most perfect spring sundress of all time
It's available in women's sizes S-XXL and in 23 colors and prints. Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this dress.

Promising review: "I'm one of those people that never writes reviews. I found this dress through a BuzzFeed article and couldn't resist the white sunflower one. The material is stretchy and just fits your body so well. I didn't have any problems with it being see-through while I was wearing light gray underwear. The length is cute. The buttons are fake, so they stay uniform all the way down. It's stretchy across the back of the bodice, so bigger-chested women would love this. My mom and I have completely different body types and the size large fits us both amazingly! I'm definitely going to try to order as many prints as I can!" — Courtney Clark
$23.99+ at Amazon
Or a sultry ruched one-shoulder body-con dress
It's available in women's sizes 14-32 and in four colors and prints.

Promising reviews: "We’re outside this summer and we are not hiding our arms. I love this dress and the color is amazing. Tons of compliments, super comfortable." — TheRealRockSan

"Confidence booster. I bought this dress for a special occasion at church. The color is spot-on. I felt confident enough to not wear a jacket or stole! This dress was actually comfortable. I will be purchasing in other colors as well!" — Jacinta
$54.97+ at Eloquii (originally $109.95)
A sugar-free spicy margarita infusion pouch full of spices, herbs and dehydrated fruits and veggies
It makes 8-10 cocktails that'll be perfect for spring and summer. Let this infuse your tequila for a few days, then just add your mixer and garnishes of choice and you're ready to party.

This Black woman-owned and Grandville, Michigan-based small business specializes in handmade cocktail infusion kits — shop them all here!

Promising review: "Exceeded our expectations! Subtle but noticeable jalapeño bite that blends very well with the citrus and pineapple. We mixed with Fresca and a salted rim. Will buy again. And maybe even try infusing with vodka." — Meghan
$20+ at Etsy
Wet & Forget shower spray, which'll seriously cut down on the amount of spring cleaning you'll need to do
True to its name, all you have to do is spray your shower or tub, let it sit overnight and rinse it the next morning. It works so well, you only need to use it once a week.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" — Amazon Customer
$20.98 at Amazon
A set of six adorable owl planters
They've got a useful drainage hole at the bottom.

Promising review: "Absolutely charming little pots! They’re cute and colorful, they seem well-made, and will be perfect for tiny succulents! They’d also make a great gift or gifts if you planted one and gave singly as a small gift. These are a great value for the money." — Photoburn
$12.99 at Amazon
Or a smile-inducing brass animal pal designed to hang out on your houseplant
This is available in over 30 animal options. This is from AnotherStudio, a London-based small business with all kinds of cool plant and home goodies.

Promising review: "I bought the squirrel, the tree frog, and the bush baby, and they are so adorable! They are great quality and yet light enough to not weigh down the plant. I appreciate the biodegradable packaging as well. I highly recommend these. They're just so much fun!!" — Sarah
$9.38 at Etsy
A glam satin robe, because it's finally warm enough to ditch your flannel one
It's also got pockets for snacks. It's available in women's sizes XS-XXL and in 20 colors.

Promising review: "This product deserves the highest possible rating! Honestly, I feel like I paid $100 at Nordstrom or Neiman Marcus — it’s so well-made, the fabric is very soft, and the robe fits so well. There are no loose threads or any imperfections whatsoever. The color is breathtaking! Seriously, just WOW!!!" — Natalia Gucciardo
$22.99 at Amazon
A giant bubble wands kit so you and your fam can have the time of your lives
You'll get the giant bubble wand, two pouches of bubble concentrate and an instruction booklet. It's available in seven styles.

Promising reviews: "Fantastic product!! My 8-year-old son played outside with them for two solid hours...unplugged...happy as can be! I definitely recommend and will buy again!." — Pxysis

"So much fun!! The younger kids were challenged however the adults had a BLAST!! Just like everything in life, it takes practice. We found that using Dawn dish soap also worked. Great gift. Buy one for yourself." — forget.me.not
$15.19+ at Amazon
A pack of 10 majorly space-saving hangers to transform your tiny closet
There are hanger hooks on both ends, so you can either attach one side (for maximum space saving) or both (to hang easily wrinkled clothes a little farther apart) to your closet rod. Each one has five slots for more hangers, so one set can store up to 50 pieces. It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "TEARS OF JOY. Okay, I know that's dramatic, but I cannot say enough about how these hangers have transformed my tiny, odd-shaped closet. I was so desperate for more space, I was considering spending big bucks to have a professional come in and redesign the space. Then I found these and it's like my hanging space quadrupled! It feels downright luxurious in my closet now. I can see all my clothes and nothing is squished together like it used to be. I can also comfortably add a substantial amount of clothing and would still have room to grow. BUY THESE IMMEDIATELY!" — milanina77
$9.99 at Amazon
And a sturdy shoe rack that can hold up to 30 pounds of shoes
The levels can also be removed if you want to leave more room above one shelf for tall boots. It's available in two colors and in three other sizes.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sam Wieder swears by this item, writing: "I actually don't remember how I managed to find shoes in my closet before getting this shoe rack (I say as if didn't literally just set this up three weeks ago, but oh well). I kept my shoes neatly lined up at the bottom of my closet, but time and time again would find myself going on a treasure hunt to find a pair I was looking for, because they somehow got buried underneath a sea of other random belongings I would throw into my closet for easy storage. This looks really neat after you set it up and place shoes on it, and I highly recommend it. I will say, this is much easier to set up if two people can do it together, but it's not impossible to set up alone. It may take a bit more time, but it can be done with a bit of patience!"
$24.97 at Amazon
A handy tube of aloe, safflower and vitamin E oil cuticle balm by Sally Hansen
Promising review: "This stuff is the bomb for winter hands. Not just for cuticles; I’ve been using it on my dry knuckles too. Improves my hands immediately. Love it!" — kimberly tijunelis
$7 at Amazon
An adjustable shower head with five spray modes to turn every shower into a luxury experience
Promising review: "My previous showerhead lost a ton of pressure behind it after a year's use. This head works so well, I almost spend too much time in the shower now. I LOVE the rain and spa setting. Full coverage, plus a massage on my head after a long day's work; nothing beats that feeling." — Cory Sivo
$9.99 at Amazon
A grooming glove over 18,000 pet owners swear by for giving their pet a groom they'll actually enjoy
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan swears by this thing. She says, "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: Just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was five and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this not bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use. This is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."

Promising review: "The cats are in heaven!!! We have four cats and bought this to try to cut down on shedding and hairballs. After having it for just a week, we never want to be without it. Even our anti-social cat comes up and begs for a pet when the glove comes out. The only thing that is not perfect on this glove is that I have smaller hands, and the glove is a little big, so my pinky doesn't stay where it should. But hey, if that's the only downside, we aren't going to complain. Long story short, if you love your pets, you will buy this glove as soon as possible." — Amazon Customer
$7.99 at Amazon
And for when some shedding does inevitably occur, an endlessly reusable, nonadhesive hair remover roller
You can just glide it over your furniture to suck up the seemingly impossible amounts of fuzz. It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." — Morgan Willis
$26.99+ at Amazon
A pair of bright and cheerful pastel gingham and fruit print socks
They're from a small business that exclusively makes high-fashion socks designed to be shown off.
$18 at Sock Candy
A tub of The Pink Stuff, aka your all-purpose spring cleaning secret weapon
You can use it to clean anything from cookware to cooktops and bathroom fixtures to rubber shoes.

Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." — Nancy F.
$5.29 at Amazon
A squee-worthy Loungefly Winnie The Pooh in a flower crown backpack just made for trips to Disney
I love Loungefly mini backpacks — I have a couple of their other Disney ones and they hold way more than you'd expect and are absolute compliment magnets at the parks. So many visitors have them, but there are tons of different styles out there, so this'll still stand out.
$84.90 at BoxLunch
An amazing automatic spinning makeup brush cleaner and dryer
Just put soap and water in the jar and attach the right size "collar" (there are eight, so together they can fit almost any brush) to the spinner. Then, let them spin away in the liquid to clean and in the air to dry. It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "I usually don’t write reviews, but this is a game-changer! I bought this with very low expectations. I didn’t think it would clean the brushes but I heard these devices are great for drying brushes. This cleaned my brushes and dries them in no time. This is probably my greatest Amazon purchase to date." — Dianna K.
$19.99 at Amazon
A whimsical-yet-helpful glasses holder in the form of a spring-ready flamingo in a flower crown
It's available in 11 other cute designs too.

Promising review: "Cutest way to store your glasses. I don't know why storing my glasses in their case is such a hassle, but I like to be able to just reach for them. But they are also unsafe and insecure when they are just sitting on my desk. This little koala solves my problem! He holds my glasses securely and does it in the cutest way possible. Now I can sit at my desk, grab my glasses, and get to work with a smile on my face. And at the end of the day, I just leave them with my koala for safe keeping. Seriously, just get one. I haven't lost my glasses once since I got this." — Bianca
$16.99 at Amazon
The Vision Board Book, a perfect tool to help you map out all your goals and dreams for the fresh-start season
It's got over 700 pictures and phrases to provide inspiration and for you to cut out and collage to your heart's content. It's also available in a kids version.

It's by Free Period Press, a queer- and woman-owned business that makes adorable stickers, books and paper goods. Owner Lora DiFranco says this book was designed with inclusivity in mind, featuring folks of diverse body types, races and gender expressions. That makes it a major upgrade from most magazines you usually use for collages!
$24.99 at Free Period Press$24.99 at Amazon
A set of 12 sweet bunny notecards whose little arms open up to reveal your message
The cards come with matching envelopes.

Promising review: "I love how these cards look; they are so cute and fun to send to people. Every time I send one to someone, whether it is for a thank you or just a little note, they always enjoy the card and compliment how cute it is!" — Rene' Swor
$14.87 at Amazon
An artful bumblebee stud and honey drip ear jacket set
It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "I love honeybees so much, they're my favorite! These earrings are the cutest! The honey side is a little tricky to put in because it’s two separate parts (stud and honey) but I eventually got it and absolutely love these! — Kindle Customer
$21.49+ at Amazon
Or some equally adorable and warm-weather-ready tropical bird earrings
I have a pair of these and they really are super lightweight! It's available in nine bird styles.

Sun Sprinkles Shop is a Michigan-based small business that specializes in clay earrings that are basically wearable joy — it's hard to pick just one pair!

Promising review: "Truly OBSESSED with these earrings!! I got so many compliments on these adorable birds. I love this shop! Will definitely be buying more and recommending this shop! Thank you!" — Allegra Mara
$45 at Etsy
Or some super glam, 18-karat gold-plated oversize flower earrings
$60 at Ettika
A clever tissue box cover to make you smile even as you suffer through spring allergies
This'll turn your Kleenex into little wisps of "smoke" coming out of a wee chimney, and if you're bored on a rainy day, you could even use it as a blank canvas to decorate with stickers, paint or washi tape.

The reviewer on the right recommended the washi tape available here to decorate the box like theirs.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly has this and raves: "I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home (though I have several purse packs?!). It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was two-plus years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be responsible. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover is peak adulting.

"Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this little cover! Now it’s a design element that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
$8 at Amazon
Some cute wooden bunny toast tongs
Promising review: "I figured it was more of a novelty than anything and doubted that I would use it much, but decided to try it out anyway. Turns out that I actually use it quite often! It allows me to grab my bread/bagel/muffin from the toaster without either burning my fingers or having to wait until it's cooled (and therefore less likely to melt the butter or cream cheese I attempt to spread onto it). Also, since the bunny is quite adorable and stands upright, I can set it on my counter beside my toaster, so it doesn't take up more space in my (very full) utensil drawer." — Sarah D. C. F.
$13.50 at Amazon
Plus some adorable deodorizers ready to hop right into your stinky shoes
The set comes with two bunnies and four charcoal bags that can each absorb odors for up to six months.

Promising review: "Great lil' buy. I work 12-hour shifts and my work shoes can get stinky but this works great. My shoes smell great. And they look super cute." — Juno2057
$13.90 at Amazon
A super convenient on-the-go meal container with two compartments so you can keep toppings and sides from getting soggy
It's BPA-free and safe for the microwave, freezer, fridge and dishwasher.

Promising review: "Exceptional quality and so versatile!!! Love this container, which they call it a 'yogurt and topping' container. I say it is a soup with crackers, cereal with milk, spaghetti with garlic bread, chicken/rice with green beans...and on and on container!!! So far those are the meals I have put in this perfectly sized container. It has an excellent seal — no leaks and no worries there will be based on the solid build and tight-fitting lid. It's nicely proportioned too; at first I thought there wasn't enough chicken and rice in the bottom and green beans in the top lid, but it turned out it was a perfect portion for lunch! I just microwave and eat — love it!!!" — BaliDreamer
$9.67 at Amazon
And for a truly splurge-worthy treat, a Roomba robot vacuum that'll basically do your spring cleaning for you
It is compatible with Alexa, works with an app that allows you to fully customize its routine and make a map of your home and even empties itself into its docking port for up to 60 days. All you gotta do is program it and change out the bag every two months.

Promising review: "This Roomba is the best time-saving smart home life hack EVER! The new app is awesome! I've had a number of iRobot product over the years and I'm truly impressed by the advancements that they've made with the Roomba i6+. We have kids and a dog and have been stretched very thin during COVID, so we finally made the call to upgrade to a self-emptying model that we can run every single day without lifting a finger and will cover the entire main floor of our house. We couldn't be happier with the experience and especially love the 'favorites' option in the new app. This seriously saves us many hours a week! Stop wasting your time vacuuming and spend that time doing something you love!" — Bollingsalley
$588 at Amazon
