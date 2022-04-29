Susan Sarandon Has Sassy Response To Tweet About Her Acting 'Slutty' In Movies

When a Twitter user said “one of the worst things Hollywood ever did was stop making movies where Susan Sarandon gets to act slutty,” the Academy Award winner had the pefect response.

“There’s still plenty of time,” Sarandon, 75, tweeted Thursday, adding a nail polish emoji for good measure:

There’s still plenty of time 💅 https://t.co/xdkimtGfgz — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 28, 2022

Continuing on the theme, Sarandon responded to actor Dylan O’Brien’s “slut era” post with a simple “yep.”

And to another user who shared a graphic in support of “sluts and whores,” she wrote: “Glad my feed can be a safe space for all sluts and all whores.”

Glad my feed can be a safe space for all sluts and all whores. ❤️ https://t.co/nREqiX0mZH — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 28, 2022

Fans couldn’t get enough of Sarandon’s posts.

“Elon Musk can buy Twitter, sure. But he’ll never own it. Not like this,” one wrote.

Others echoed the sentiment.

This is the kind of attitude I strive for! https://t.co/q7L1Vn6lUS — Julia Feesey 🌺 (@JuliaFeesey) April 29, 2022

Elon Musk can buy Twitter, sure.



But he'll never own it. Not like this. https://t.co/cvKxYsJz18 — Ed (@WalkingCarpet77) April 28, 2022