A New York man disappointed in the Mexican pizza he received from Taco Bell is hitting back with a class-action lawsuit on behalf of irritated Taco Bell customers around the state.

Frank Siragusa paid $5.49 plus tax for the ground-beef-and-crispy-tortilla concoction from a location in Ridgewood last September but found it appeared to have around half the filling promised by advertisements.

A Taco Bell advertisement compared to a customer-provided photo of the same item. U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York

According to the suit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York, Taco Bell had “materially overstate[d]” the amount of fillings “by at least double the amount” across five menu items: the Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican pizza and veggie Mexican pizza.

The problem, the lawsuit alleges, has been documented on internet message boards and YouTube food review channels as food prices started spiking amid record inflation in recent years.

“Taco Bell’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially,” the lawsuit states.

It alleges that the chain is “unfairly competing” with restaurants that more fairly represent the amount of food customers receive.

Siragusa estimates that at least 100 people would join the class action. He is asking the court for monetary compensation and an injunction to prevent Taco Bell from advertising the items as it has been.

Earnings statements released by Yum! Brands — which owns Taco Bell along with Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut — boasted 9% same-store year-over-year sales growth at domestic Taco Bells in Q1, the most recent financial information available.