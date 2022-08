The Most Comfortable Bras At Target, According To Reviews

Auden full coverage lightly lined bra

Looking for a comfortable bra that has a little more pizazz? The eye-catching design of this structured style might be for you. (It also has a 4.4-star rating to its name, in addition to curb appeal.) Of its comfort, reviewer peka26 wrote: “I am obsessed [with] this bra... I may have 6 of them in different styles and colors. They were on clearance anywhere from $4 to $10... had to snag them up! I have been struggling for years to find an underwire bra that doesn't make my rib cage ache and this brand is like my breasts are sitting on a cloud all day! I'm also a nursing mom and it easily lifts up for lil man to get access! I will not be buying any other brand from here out.”