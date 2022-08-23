Shopping

The Most Comfortable Bras At Target, According To Reviews

Target is a one-stop shop for bras that are comfortable and affordable.

There’s nothing worse than an uncomfortable bra. It can be the one thing that makes an outfit feel (and look) flat-out wrong. If there’s anything that can take a night out from fun and exciting to stressful and sweaty, it’s the feeling of constantly readjusting bra straps and pulling at ribcage bands to get the undergarment to sit just right.

If you assume you can only avoid this by spending hundreds of dollars on pricy designer bras, think again. There are plenty of affordable options at accessible retailers like Target — and the key to finding the most comfortable bra is just getting very good at reading customer reviews. While you may not have time to do that, you’re in luck, because we do.

Ahead, find 9 of the highest-rated bras at Target, all of which boast glowing reviews for their comfort.

1
Target
Auden T-shirt bra
Available in a variety of shades and patterns, this is the ultimate everyday bra — and it’s less than $10. Pat 714a wrote: “Ordered 3 of these. They washed nicely and air-dried quickly. Great fit and comfortable.” The best part is arguably the price: You could potentially buy five for the price of a single undergarment from a designer imprint.
$9.99 at Target
2
Target
Lively plunge wire-free bra
Who says you need constricting underwire in an everyday bra? This one still manages to give you support and function while offering the low-maintenance vibe of a bralette. Vas wrote, “I have 4 of these. This is the only bra I will wear these days. I love that it offers so much support and is so comfortable even without an underwire poking at you.”
$25 at Target
3
Target
Simply Perfect by Warner super soft bra
The name doesn’t lie: the softness and comfort of this wireless bra is legendary, according to the 4.6-star rating and over 900 reviews. Customer Perfect, who gave the simple style five stars, raved: “THIS IS THE ONE! First time purchasing it. I only bought one but I should have bought the whole rack!”
$21.99 at Target
4
Target
Auden seamless bralette
With an 4.8-star rating, you know this bralette is going to be (almost) as good as it gets. If you’re not interested in any extra padding, adjustable straps, wire, or any of the other traditionally not-so-comfy things about a bra, this seamless style is for you. As reviewer Jb wrote, “Love love love these bras! I have 4 and they are so comfortable and stretchy. I don’t like pads so I always ditch those. I don’t buy wired ‘real’ bras anymore. I'm over that and just want comfort… well, this is it!”
$10 at Target
5
Target
Auden full coverage lightly lined bra
Looking for a comfortable bra that has a little more pizazz? The eye-catching design of this structured style might be for you. (It also has a 4.4-star rating to its name, in addition to curb appeal.) Of its comfort, reviewer peka26 wrote: “I am obsessed [with] this bra... I may have 6 of them in different styles and colors. They were on clearance anywhere from $4 to $10... had to snag them up! I have been struggling for years to find an underwire bra that doesn't make my rib cage ache and this brand is like my breasts are sitting on a cloud all day! I'm also a nursing mom and it easily lifts up for lil man to get access! I will not be buying any other brand from here out.”
$15 at Target
6
Target
Colsie seamless reversible bralette
With more than 460 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, people love to sing the praises of this reversible, seamless bralette. As reviewer R wrote, “I never buy multiples of anything, but I have these in every color. I’m 5’9” and 230 lbs with DDs. I’m an XL but I usually size down 1-2 sizes in these from my usual size because I like more support — and these stretch to accommodate. Air dry them to prevent pilling. My only complaint is that they stain from my deodorant a little bit, but that’s not a dealbreaker for me.”
$7 at Target
7
Target
Auden lightly lined wire-free bra
For a comfortable, unlined bra that’s truly going to disappear under clothing, it’s worth trying out this option. “Life changing,” declared a reviewer named owood of this wireless style. “My new everyday bra. So comfy. I’m a 36B, but sized up to 38 for a more relaxed feel under my chest. Doesn’t feel like I’m wearing a bra at all. For sure going to purchase a few more.” Reviewer Heyj wrote that “[t]he material is soft and comfortable. Felt so light. New favorite.”
$14.99 at Target
8
Target
Auden seamless nursing bra
For those who are nursing, having a comfortable, affordable nursing bra can be a game-changer — and this long-time Target best-seller may just fit the bill, having racked up 4.7 stars across over 1,500 reviews. “I’ve been having a hard time finding a bra I like. I’m usually a 36C but have gone up to a 38D/DD and most bras don’t feel like they are supporting me,” wrote a reviewer named Aly. “There are really comfortable and I like that the pads are sewn in so they don’t move around. My Elvie pump works great with these bras. They are easy to adjust as needed. I do recommend checking the size chart. I saw reviews saying they didn’t fit but the chart helped me get the perfect size. They have 6 different size hooks in the back so it can be tighter/looser as our bodies change.”
$16.99 at Target
9
Target
Auden wireless push-up bra
This wireless, curve-enhancing bra is so spectacular that reviewer Bitsy wrote: “So long, Victoria’s Secret!” The review went on: “Best bra EVER! I barely notice I have it on, it doesn't show cup lines under t-shirts and gives the perfect amount [of] push up! You just can't beat the price!! I will never buy another bra from VS!”
$15 at Target
