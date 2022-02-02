Shopping

The Best Bras For People With Small Chests

Find your perfect fit with these must-have bras.

A bralette from <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=braforsmallchests-lourdesuribe-010222-/61f8408ce4b067cbfa20b7d0/&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmaryyoung.com%2Fproducts%2Fcontrast-bra-in-white" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Mary Young" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f8408ce4b067cbfa20b7d0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=braforsmallchests-lourdesuribe-010222-/61f8408ce4b067cbfa20b7d0/&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmaryyoung.com%2Fproducts%2Fcontrast-bra-in-white" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Mary Young</a>, the classic everyday bra from <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=braforsmallchests-lourdesuribe-010222-/61f8408ce4b067cbfa20b7d0/&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wearpepper.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-all-you-bra-tuscan" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Pepper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f8408ce4b067cbfa20b7d0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=braforsmallchests-lourdesuribe-010222-/61f8408ce4b067cbfa20b7d0/&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wearpepper.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-all-you-bra-tuscan" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Pepper</a> and a pullover bralette from <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=braforsmallchests-lourdesuribe-010222-/61f8408ce4b067cbfa20b7d0/&url=https%3A%2F%2Fonlyhearts.com%2Fcollections%2Fbras%2Fproducts%2Fdelicious-with-lace-high-point-bralette" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Only Hearts" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f8408ce4b067cbfa20b7d0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=braforsmallchests-lourdesuribe-010222-/61f8408ce4b067cbfa20b7d0/&url=https%3A%2F%2Fonlyhearts.com%2Fcollections%2Fbras%2Fproducts%2Fdelicious-with-lace-high-point-bralette" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Only Hearts</a>.
A bralette from Mary Young, the classic everyday bra from Pepper and a pullover bralette from Only Hearts.

While the fashion industry has made great strides in inclusion over the past few years, there are still so many blind spots when it comes to extended sizing of any kind. It feels like options remain limited for those of us on the fashion fringes, the plus sized and the petite, leaving us perpetually scouring the internet for clothing that fits properly.

Undergarments are no exception! And those of us with small chests know how frustrating it can be to find a properly fitting bra. Between inconsistent cup and band sizing and all the different cup shapes that abound, finding the perfect bra can feel like an impossible task.

Luckily, there are a few brands that are dedicated to making bras to fit a wider range of body types, including those with barely-there breasts. Say goodbye to sagging straps and gaping cups, because we’ve rounded up the very best bras for small-chested people. Some of these brands are specifically focused on items for small chests and some have half sizes, while others have a variety of cup shapes that accommodate smaller breasts more comfortably. And they’re as cute and sexy as they are perfectly designed — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Pepper
An airy bralette
Made especially for small chests, Pepper's lace bralette is a dreamy, romantic bra that looks like fancy lingerie but fits like a comfy, everyday bra. It gives a gentle lift without padding and doesn't bunch up, sag or warp. Sizes range from XXS to XL.
Get it from Pepper for $40.
Cuup
A sexy, simple silhouette
There's a reason that Cuup's bras became overnight sensations. They're as well-fitting and comfortable as they are sexy. This is the brand's Plunge style, but they also recommend the Balconette and Triangle styles for those with small chests, depending on your specific breast shape. Sizing runs from 30A to 38H.
Get it from Cuup for $68.
Mary Young
A beautiful bralette
Add a touch of whimsy with this lovely, soft rayon and bamboo jersey bralette from Mary Young. Made specifically for small chests, it is snug without being uncomfortable and features wider cups for side coverage. A lovely spin on your everyday bra. Sizing runs from XS to L, the equivalent of cup sizes 32A to 34C.
Get it from Mary Young for $68.
Amazon
A chic classic brand
Everyone is guaranteed to look good in a pair of Calvins. This Calvin Klein triangle bra has adjustable convertible shoulder straps, so you can wear it traditionally or cross them on your back for more support. Available from size XS to XL.
Get it from Amazon for $16.76.
Richer Poorer
A cutout bralette
Keep it cool with this pullover bralette from Richer Poorer. It's unpadded and unstructured while being super supportive. We love that it's available in a wide variety of fun colors. Sizing runs from XS to XL.
Get it from Richer Poorer for $34.
Lively
A deep-cut lacy bralette
You'll feel supported and sexy in this comfortable bralette from Lively. It's made to move with your body, offering plenty of coverage while still being cute and flirty. Available in sizes XS to L.
Get a pair of bras from Lively for $70.
Pepper
A classic sleek bra
Pepper's bras were designed specifically for small chests, and their classic bra is as good as it gets. It's soft, smooth and looks great under clothing. It's free of gaps, weird push up padding or strange proportions. Since this is a brand made for smaller breasts, their cup sizing only includes AA, A and B cups, and bands run from 30 to 40.
Get it from Pepper for $55.
Only Hearts
A sexy mesh bralette
How flirty is this sweet bralette from Only Hearts? It's perfect for special occasions but easy to slip on under a blouse or tee. Their sizing runs from S to L.
Get it from Only Hearts for $74.
Negative Underwear
A luxuriously soft triangle bra
There's nothing quite like the buttery, whisper-soft fabrics from Negative Underwear's Whipped collection. It's next-level soft with a deep V neckline that's cute, sexy and practical enough for the everyday. They run from sizes 0-5, the equivalent of 30A to 40DDD.
Get a three-pack from Negative Underwear for $165.
Baserange
A simple cotton triangle bra
Baserange's bamboo jersey bra is perfect for those looking for clean, simple lines. It has just the right amount of support for small to medium-sized breasts and comes in a variety of muted, neutral colors. Sizing ranges from XS to L.
Get it from Baserange for $55.75.
Parade
A silky triangle bralette
Parade's triangle bralette is made of a weightless silky mesh material that couldn't be more comfortable. It's soft, luxurious and looks lovely. Sizing runs from XS to 3XL.
Get it from Parade for $36.
Only Hearts
A sweet lace bralette
This pullover-style bralette from Only Hearts is an ideal daily bra, with just enough lace to add visual interest and a hint of sexiness. Available in sizes small, medium and large.
Get it from Only Hearts for $58.
Third Love
An OG must-have T-shirt bra
Available in Third Love's signature half-cup sizes to ensure a perfect fit no matter what size you may be, the classic T-shirt bra is wonderful. It has thin memory foam cups and a soft jersey fabric that melds to your skin for maximum comfort. Available in size 32A to 42I.
Get it from Third Love for $68.
