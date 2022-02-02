Mary Young, Pepper, Only Hearts A bralette from Mary Young, the classic everyday bra from Pepper and a pullover bralette from Only Hearts.

While the fashion industry has made great strides in inclusion over the past few years, there are still so many blind spots when it comes to extended sizing of any kind. It feels like options remain limited for those of us on the fashion fringes, the plus sized and the petite, leaving us perpetually scouring the internet for clothing that fits properly.

Undergarments are no exception! And those of us with small chests know how frustrating it can be to find a properly fitting bra. Between inconsistent cup and band sizing and all the different cup shapes that abound, finding the perfect bra can feel like an impossible task.

Luckily, there are a few brands that are dedicated to making bras to fit a wider range of body types, including those with barely-there breasts. Say goodbye to sagging straps and gaping cups, because we’ve rounded up the very best bras for small-chested people. Some of these brands are specifically focused on items for small chests and some have half sizes, while others have a variety of cup shapes that accommodate smaller breasts more comfortably. And they’re as cute and sexy as they are perfectly designed — just in time for Valentine’s Day!