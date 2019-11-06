HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Daily deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Tarte Cosmetics Keep reading for details on how to get seven full-size Tarte products for $63.

If you’re waiting for the Sephora Holiday Sale to open up to the public on Nov. 7 in order to stock up on beauty for you and everyone else on your holiday shopping list, you might want to check out Tarte’s huge sale before then.

Tarte Cosmetics, the vegan, cruelty-free makeup brand with the tag line “high-performance naturals” is giving customers the chance to create a custom beauty kit of seven full-size beauty products for just $63 on Wednesday, Nov. 6, only. That’s a $207 value for a fraction of the price.

Building a custom beauty “kit” lets you choose a full-size foundation, face product, eye product, mascara, lip product and body or brush product all for under $65. Choices range from Tarte’s best-selling Amazonian Clay foundation to the highly-reviewed “Lights, Camera, Splashes” Waterproof Mascara.

Unfortunately, their cult-favorite concealer “Shape Tape” isn’t part of the promotion, but two of their other best-selling concealers — the Amazonian clay waterproof 12-hour concealer and the “aquaclear” concealer can be added to your kit.

This is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite Tarte products, snag some stocking stuffers as gifts or create a travel makeup bag to use over the holidays.