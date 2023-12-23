Taylor Swift And Her Fans Were Booed At A Kansas City Chiefs Football Game, And It Has Sparked A Whole Load Of Discourse

Back in September, Taylor Swift sparked a media frenzy when she hard-launched her relationship with Travis Kelce by showing up at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to support his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
David Eulitt / Getty Images
Since then, Swift has become a regular fixture in VIP suites at Kelce's games, and television channels have come under fire for how often they cut to Swift during their broadcasts of the sport.
David Eulitt / Getty Images
The commentators also reference Swift throughout Kansas City Chiefs games, and the NFL even faced backlash when it changed its Twitter banner to a trio of reaction shots of Swift.
David Eulitt / Getty Images
Advertisement
In addition, streams of Swifties have started to attend Kelce's games in hopes of seeing their idol, wearing merch or holding banners that reference the fact that they are only there for Swift.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images
And it seems as though all of the above might be bothering football fans, who loudly booed Swift when she was shown onscreen during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Swift was watching from a VIP suite alongside her dad, Scott Swift, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes. The game was at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and organizers added a quote from Swift to the screen as they broadcast her to the masses.
Kathryn Riley / Getty Images
Advertisement
“Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth,” the quote read — but it didn’t look like she was having a “joyful” experience.
The star looked as if she was trying to brush the reaction off as she nonchalantly rested her chin on her hand. Swift then turned to Mahomes and shrugged, pointedly gesturing to the crowd with her eyes and seemingly saying, “I knew this was coming.”
Advertisement
And this negative response wasn’t limited to Swift herself: One of Swift's fans said on social media that she was also “harassed” by Patriots supporters for attending the game wearing Swift merchandise.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images
She said that the entire situation was “extremely stressful” and “continued to escalate” throughout the game until she left her section “because of the extent of the literal bullying.”
Sarah Stier / Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
But some argued that while the situation was undeniably unpleasant, it probably wasn’t personal, as they pointed out that it’s par for the course for football fans to boo supporters of the opposing team.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Advertisement
Swift has not publicly acknowledged what happened during Sunday’s game, but earlier this month she did address the amount of attention that she receives when she shows up to support Kelce.
James Devaney / GC Images
Speaking to Time, she said of the extensive coverage, “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”
Gotham / GC Images
And reacting to the criticism of how often she is shown, Swift added, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
MEGA via Getty Images
Advertisement