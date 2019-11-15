“As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her tumblr statements yesterday based on false information,” Big Machine said in a statement. “At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.”

Big Machine went on to say it has worked with Swift “to productively move forward” and was “optimistic as recently as yesterday that this may get resolved.”

“However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families,” the Big Machine statement said, before addressing Swift directly: “Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist.”

Big Machine insisted it seeks only “direct and honest conversation” and claimed to share “the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve.”