Taylor Swift To Attend Thursday Night's Kansas City Chiefs Game: Report

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Taylor Swift plans to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game Thursday night, TMZ reported Thursday.

If she does, it will be the third time the Grammy winner has attended a Chiefs game to support her rumored beau, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Super Bowl champs.

It’s still unclear if Kelce will play Thursday night or sit out due to an ankle injury from last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs’ injury report lists Kelce’s playing status as “questionable” after he limped off the field at that game, but he also returned for the second half and scored a touchdown.

Advertisement

Swift’s fans have been mostly ecstatic about tuning in to Chiefs games in hopes of catching a glimpse of the singer. She first showed up to support Kelce in late September, watching the action on the field from a suite with his mother, and she attended a second game with fellow A-list friends including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The NFL has leaned into Swift’s appearances, punning her songs during an intro to a game and having cameras pan to her while she’s watching with other fans.

Kelce admitted last week that the NFL might be “overdoing it a little bit.”