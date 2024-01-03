‘Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Lindsay’s Husband Files For Divorce

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have called it quits after four years of marriage.
Abasolo, who starred in Season 13 of the popular reality dating show, “The Bachelorette,” alongside Lindsay, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their break up.
Abasolo, 43, filed a petition for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles County court, according to CNN. He is also reportedly requesting spousal support and for Lindsay to pay his legal fees.
The pair got engaged during the show’s 2017 finale in Spain and tied the knot two years later at a destination wedding in Cancun. Lindsay and Abasolo don’t share any children together.
Abasolo also spoke out about the divorce in a statement on Instagram.
“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote. “I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”
Last month during an appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Lindsay opened up about how the two have been living “totally different lives” due to their hectic work schedules (Lindsay is a podcaster and TV personality; Abasolo is a chiropractor).
“Bryan is a sole practitioner [and] he leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9 o’clock, 9:30 [at night] sometimes. It’s just him by himself,” Lindsay explained.
She added: “Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time…and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events. So, we’re just in two totally different places.”
Lindsay has not yet responded to Abasolo’s petition, nor publicly commented about the divorce.
Reps for Lindsay and Abasolo did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.