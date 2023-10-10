ShoppingapplesalesiPhone

The Best Apple Deals To Shop Before October Prime Day Ends

If you've been waiting to score AirPods or new phone and watch accessories, Wednesday may be your last chance for a while.
It’s not every day you see actual brand name Apple products on sale, which makes these Prime Big Deal Days price cuts even more exciting. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to some real-deal AirPods, need a new watch band or are in the market for some other iPhone accessories, we’ve rounded up the best sales on brand name Apple products this Prime Day.

If you’re already a Mac user, you know that Apple products are goodlooking and user-friendly. They normally have a hefty price tag, meaning it can be hard to justify splurging for the brand name version of wireless headphones, portable chargers and MagSafe phone cases.

To upgrade your own tech setup or to get a head start on shopping for the holidays, these Amazon Prime Day sales on Apple items are the perfect way to score top-quality products for a price that’s a little nicer. Sales end after Wednesday night.

1
Amazon
Apple 9th generation iPad (24% off)
This 9th generation model has a full 10 hours of battery life, Apple pencil capabilities and an ultra-wide, front-facing camera with all the bells and whistles. It's 10.2-inch retina display and user-friendly operation is supported by A13 bionic chip that gives you the graphics performance you need. Both the 64GB and 256GB storage options are on sale.
$249.99 at Amazon (originally $329.99)
2
Amazon
Apple 2020 MacBook Air laptop (25% off)
This 13.3-inch laptop is slim but surprisingly powerful thanks to Apple’s M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It boasts 8GB of memory and a crisp display that promises sharper text and more intense colors. Apple promises that this machine offers 3.5x faster performance than its previous iteration — all while consuming a fraction of the energy.
$749.99 at Amazon (originally $999)
3
Amazon
Apple Watch SE second generation (20% off)
Apple's second generation of it's beloved smart watch has everything you need to stay connected, track health and fitness goals and also includes safety features such as fall and crash detection. The watch can seamlessly pair with all your other Apple services and devices and comes in several colors and band options.
$199 at Amazon (originally $249)
4
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pros (up to 24% off)
Upgrade your workout, daily commute and general podcast listening with a pair of second-generation AirPods Pros. With active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these AirPods can let you get totally absorbed in your music or let some noise through so you can be safe while out and about. They're water- and sweat-resistant so you can wear them in the rain or during a high-intensity jog. Best of all, they come with four different-sized silicone tips, only take an hour to charge and have up to 6 hours of playtime with active noise canceling.
LIGHTNING CHARGING CASE: $189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199-$219)USB-C CHARGING CASE: $189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
5
Amazon
Apple AirPods 2nd generation (10% off)
Classic for a reason, these second-generation AirPods automatically connect with your smart devices. They're Siri-enabled with a built-in microphone, seamlessly switch between your laptop and phone and have over a 24-hour battery life with the charging case and five hours of direct play time. They use an Apple lightning cable, so it's likely the same charger as your iPhone or iPad, and the compact case is easy to carry to work, the gym or anywhere else. These days, you can usually snag a pair for $99 on Amazon, but Prime Day is still giving you some extra savings.
$89 at Amazon (typically $99)
6
Amazon
An Apple MagSafe portable charger and power bank (15% off)
Versatile and lightweight, this MagSafe portable charger and power bank works as a charger when plugged in and as a power bank when you take it on the go. It automatically gives your phone juice, so you never need to turn it on or off. If you use a power adapter higher than 20 watts, you can charge both the pack and your phone at the same time, saving you time and extra cables. This makes for a great practical item to get on sale or a useful present your people will love to get.
$83.99 at Amazon (originally $99)
7
Amazon
An Apple dual USB-C port power adapter (25% off)
Give yourself the gift of carrying fewer chargers and cords and ensure your charger actually works and isn't one of those junky gas station ones that will set off the "this device does not support this" message. This Apple dual USB-C port power adapter works with a MacBook Air as well as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods to charge your devices safely and quickly. Grab some extra ones for your home or use them as an elevated stocking stuffer to make some lucky people very happy.
$43.99 at Amazon (originally $59)
8
Amazon
Apple iPhone silicone case with MagSafe (10% off)
Protect your phone without adding any extra weight or bulk with this sleek silicone case. It's enabled with MagSafe, so you never need to take it off to wirelessly charge your phone. It's made to feel good in your hand and has a soft microfiber lining to give your phone extra safety.
$43.99 at Amazon (originally $49)
9
Amazon
Apple MagSafe duo charger (16% off)
Power up your phone at the same time as your Apple Watch or AirPods with this Apple MagSafe duo charger. It folds up easily, so it's great for work or traveling, and it lets you charge your devices without worrying about extra wires or cords. Grab one for your home office or to take with you on the go.
$108.99 at Amazon (originally $129)
10
Amazon
Apple Watch sport band (25% off)
Soft and durable, this Apple Watch sport band feels good on the skin and looks super sharp. It has the Apple pin and tuck closure that won't pinch or get caught on sleeves, and comes in a bunch of colors that go with all sorts of outfits. Get one for yourself or stock up for holiday presents for your loved ones.
$39.62 at Amazon (originally $49)

