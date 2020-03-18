HuffPost Finds

The Best Board, Video And Card Games On Amazon For A Day (Or Night) In

Including the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch edition of Animal Crossing.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You'll be keeping score with all these games that you get off Amazon.&nbsp;
You'll be keeping score with all these games that you get off Amazon. 

There are days when you just want to laze around with a book in one hand and a cup of tea in the other. And then there are days when watching all the “Stars Wars” movies seems like the best option.

But for those times you want some entertainment that doesn’t involve Disney Plus or Netflix, you might just want to get lost in a board, card or video game.

There are plenty of reasons adults should enjoy more so-called “play time,” from reducing stress to improving overall well-being. In fact, studies show that families who play games together might actually feel closer. A recent study found that “the more frequent family members play video games together, the better family satisfaction and family closeness they have.”

Whether you’re looking for games you can play by yourself or something that will rally the whole family, we’ve found everything on Amazon from the Sims 4 game (for $5!) to a family-friendly trivia game.

Check out these games that you can get on Amazon and play all day (or all night) long:

1
A Nintendo Switch or a Switch Lite
HuffPost Finds
Need a game that'll provide hours of entertainment? Consider browsing the differences between a Nintendo Switch and a Switch Lite. Most games are compatible with both, but double-check the games you're interested in to be sure. (While both models appear to be out of stock from Nintendo on Amazon currently, we've spotted both the Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite still in stock at Target.)
2
Animal Crossing: New Horizons For Nintendo Switch
Amazon
It's the game that everyone is talking about — especially because of its home decor. Now, Nintendo Switch users can create their own paradise with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which will be released on March 20. You can pre-order it for $60 at Amazon.
3
LEGO Architecture Trafalgar Square Building Kit
Amazon
Bring London's Trafalgar Square to you with this LEGO set that has more than 1,000 pieces. The afternoon might just fly by. Find it for $80 at Amazon.
4
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order For PlayStation 4
Amazon
Get your "Star Wars" fix with this title that just came out last year. In this game, you're a former Padawan and on the run from the Empire. Find it for $40 at Amazon. It's also available for Xbox One and PC.
5
New Phone, Who Dis?
Amazon
It's an adult-only party game: Make the funniest text thread. If you already have What Do You Meme?, you might want to try this one out next. Find it for $20 at Amazon.
6
The Sims 4
Amazon
It's ideal for escaping (and a game you probably grew up playing): The Sims. Find it for $5 at Amazon.
7
Bicycle Premium Playing Cards
Amazon
These are as classic as it gets. You'll be able to play everything from rummy to solitaire. Find it for $5 at Amazon.
8
Just Dance 2020 For Nintendo Switch Standard Edition
Amazon
If you're not going out, you can still dance in. This is the latest version of Just Dance, which will be coming out March 25. You can pre-order it for $20 or download it for $40 on Amazon. It's also available for PS4 and Xbox One.
9
Jenga Classic Game
Amazon
You'll earn bragging rights for winning this game. Just really think about what piece you're planning on moving. Find it for $10 at Amazon.
10
Minecraft for PC/Mac
Amazon
Minecraft has everything from zombies to potions to villagers. You can play solo or go multiplayer. In "survival mode," you'll be able to go on adventures, too. Find it for $27 at Amazon.
11
Clue 1986 Edition Game
Amazon
It's a blast from the past. If you loved "Stranger Things," here's your chance to go back to the '80s for an afternoon. While you're playing detective, just remember that everyone's a suspect. Find it for $20 at Amazon.
12
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe For Nintendo Switch
Amazon
You'll be able to race your friends in this top-rated game. Just make sure you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to pay remotely with your crew. Find the digital download for $56 at Amazon.
13
...I should have known that! Trivia Game
Amazon
Now you'll be able to bring trivia night to family night. It's basically the "The More You Know" meme come to life. Find it for $20 at Amazon.
14
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 for Switch
Amazon
You'll find quite the variety in this party pack, from a word circus to a trivia death match. May the best player win. Find it for $30 at Amazon. You can get it for your Fire TV Voice Remote, too.
15
BetterCo. Gradient Jigsaw Puzzle
Amazon
This puzzle's a doozy. With different gradients, you'll have to try hard to figure out about where to put each pieces. Find it for $25 at Amazon.
16
Hella 90's Pop Culture Trivia Game
Amazon
Oh, you love the '90s? Prove it with this pop culture trivia game. Find it for $13 at Amazon.
17
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt For Nintendo Switch
Amazon
If you're a fan of the Netflix adaptation of "The Witcher," you're probably going to want to get your hands on this top-rated video game. Find it for $50 at Amazon.
18
Exploding Kittens Card Game
Amazon
It's a party game that doesn't actually need a party. The game's a take on Russian roulette, and has over 16,000 reviews. Find it for $20 at Amazon.
19
The Sims 4 - Jungle Adventure
Amazon
You'll be able to take your Sims on a different adventure to the jungle. In this game, Sims can search for ancient artifacts and mysterious relics. Find it for $15 at Amazon. Just be sure you also have the original Sims 4 game pack (it's only $5 right now) to play this expansion.
20
Kids Against Maturity
Amazon
Kids Against Maturity is to kids what Cards Against Humanity is to adults. Find it for $33 at Amazon.
shoppableshoppinghome hacksfinds seofinds home