There are days when you just want to laze around with a book in one hand and a cup of tea in the other. And then there are days when watching all the “Stars Wars” movies seems like the best option.

But for those times you want some entertainment that doesn’t involve Disney Plus or Netflix, you might just want to get lost in a board, card or video game.

There are plenty of reasons adults should enjoy more so-called “play time,” from reducing stress to improving overall well-being. In fact, studies show that families who play games together might actually feel closer. A recent study found that “the more frequent family members play video games together, the better family satisfaction and family closeness they have.”

Whether you’re looking for games you can play by yourself or something that will rally the whole family, we’ve found everything on Amazon from the Sims 4 game (for $5!) to a family-friendly trivia game.