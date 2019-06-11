HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
It’s the oldest dad move in the book. When the holidays, his birthday or Father’s Day rolls around, he says he doesn’t need anything, but then you take a look at him leaving for work and realize that the polo shirt he’s wearing has seen better days. The good news is that Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to give your pop something that he needs, but won’t necessarily buy for himself.
Whether your dad likes sports, is into outdoorsy things or is more Richard Gilmore than Luke Danes, there’s something below for every kind of dad. From personal care and wardrobe refreshes to cool new gadgets, we’ve rounded up go-to staples that won’t break your budget and that dad will actually be happy to receive.
Take a look below:
Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust, including up to 50% off electronics at Walmart from HuffPost Coupons.