13 Of The Best Father's Day Gifts For The Dad Who Has Everything

Gift ideas for older dads, dads to be, and everything in between.

It’s the oldest dad move in the book. When the holidays, his birthday or Father’s Day rolls around, he says he doesn’t need anything, but then you take a look at him leaving for work and realize that the polo shirt he’s wearing has seen better days. The good news is that Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to give your pop something that he needs, but won’t necessarily buy for himself.

Whether your dad likes sports, is into outdoorsy things or is more Richard Gilmore than Luke Danes, there’s something below for every kind of dad. From personal care and wardrobe refreshes to cool new gadgets, we’ve rounded up go-to staples that won’t break your budget and that dad will actually be happy to receive.

Take a look below:

1
Something to spice up his BBQ speciality.
Uncommon Goods
A creative dad calls for a creative gift, and this make-your-own-hot-sauce kit from Uncommon Goods delivers on all fronts. The kit includes six bottles and gloves to ensure only the finest condiments are produced at home. A mix of peppers and other essential ingredients like vinegar and brown sugar round out this DIY gift.
2
Something to keep all his fitness goals on track.
Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 4 is the fitness tracker for all levels. Even if dad prefers yoga and stretching to spinning and mountain climbing, this latest Apple watch is there for him. The share with friends features can test out dad’s competitive side too. Plus, it has fall detection and heart rate monitors, making it a great gift for older dads, too.
3
Something to get dad cooking.
Target
For the dad who likes to test his skills in the kitchen, the Anova sous vide Wi-Fi precision cooker is thegift this Father’s Day. Whether your dad is a master chef or not, this tool ensures that foods won’t be overcooked.
4
Something to satisfy his sophisticated — or picky — palate.
Winc
If you find yourself in a bind, a gift card from Winc Wine Club is a great last-minute present. The company prides itself on matching an individual’s taste preferences to the finest wines so dad will be sipping happy.
5
Something to turn up his travel gear.
Away Luggage
Whether he’s retired or travels for work, give dad the gift of better travel with a new trendy carry-on from Away. The Bigger Carry-On with pocket includes a handy built-in front pocket for dad to store his newspaper, iPad or whatever else he needs at arm’s reach. And because Away bags are guaranteed to last a lifetime, this gift is a one-time deal.
6
Something new to add to his dresser drawer.
Amazon
Before you roll your eyes, there’s nothing wrong with gifting socks as long as they are really good socks. Grab a pack of these mesh ventilating performance comfort fit socks from Saucony and dad won’t be disappointed.
7
Something to add to his growing tech collection.
Amazon
An alarm clock that does more than just wake you up, the Echo Spot from Amazon is a gadget that dad will love seeing on his nightstand. The Echo Spot uses Alexa technology to play music, stream the news, deliver weather forecasts, add items to shopping lists and more.
8
Something he can wear with his buddies.
Nordstrom
You really can’t go wrong with a classic polo. This slim-fit shirt from Hugo Boss has a sheen-like finish that will help dad stand out from the crowd. And you know he’ll wear it on repeat for years to come.
9
Something to update his grooming routine.
Sephora
Aftershave is to men what facial serums are to women: Not 100% necessary, but a nice luxury to have.This aftershave balm from Tom Ford is a sophisticated product that will soothe and soften dry, irritated skin. And,it has a manly man smellof bergamot, violet and black pepper.
10
Something to upgrade his day-to-day shades.
Warby Parker
Warby Parker is the new standard when it comes to prescription glasses. Whether he needs a new pair of reading spectacles or a fashionable pair of shades, dad will be pleased to pick his own with a gift card.
11
Something to ease sore muscles.
Amazon
The Hypersphere vibrating therapy ball from Hyperice is a must for any dad who tends to tighten or stiffen up after a long day. The small size is great for travel, so dad is never left hanging with a clenched back or shoulder.
12
Something to wear after work or on the weekends.
Lululemon
Replace all of dad’s outdated cotton, elastic drawstring sweatpants with Lululemon’s ABC joggers. These sleek pants feature a zippered pocket and phone sleeve. Users praise them for their comfort, so don’t be surprised when you spot dad wearing them all the time.
13
Something to wear to the beach that isn’t older than you are.
Macys
When was the last time you saw dad shopping for new swimwear? It’s something most men don’t think they need — until they do. Get dad ready for his next trip or 4th of July beach cookout with a new set of swim trunks he’ll actually wear. This pair from Lacoste comes in six solid colors so you can be sure dad is well suited up this summer.

