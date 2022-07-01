Shopping

The Citizenry’s Linen Bedding Is Worth The Hefty Price Tag

It just doesn't get much better than these soft, plush and aesthetically pleasing linen sheets.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

The Citizenry's <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=61385&afftrack=thecitizenrysheets-lourdesuribe-070122-62bb2c41e4b0565316391d14&urllink=www.the-citizenry.com%2Fproducts%2Fstonewashed-linen-bed-sets%3Fv%3D20160138674249" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stonewashed linen bedding" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bb2c41e4b0565316391d14" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=61385&afftrack=thecitizenrysheets-lourdesuribe-070122-62bb2c41e4b0565316391d14&urllink=www.the-citizenry.com%2Fproducts%2Fstonewashed-linen-bed-sets%3Fv%3D20160138674249" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">stonewashed linen bedding</a>
The Citizenry
The Citizenry's stonewashed linen bedding

I have to admit that I’m a bit of a linen snob — and while there are now a great variety of linen sheets at accessible price points, I regret to inform you that it just doesn’t get better than The Citizenry’s stonewashed linen bedding bundle. You really do get what you pay for.

I’ve long been a fan of many of the more popular DTC linen sheet brands, but The Citizenry just blows them out of the water. Even as someone with a proclivity for the lavish, I was shocked by just how much more luxurious these sheets are than all the rest.

First, there’s the aesthetics. These sheets are absolutely gorgeous. They come packaged in their own beautiful linen bag, which you better believe I’ll be repurposing for years to come. The sheets come in 12 delightfully earthy solid colors and four simple and timeless different patterns; I opted for the graphite thin stripe set, but trust me when I say I had a very difficult time choosing. They immediately elevated the entire look and feel of my whole room with a decidedly “expensive European villa” vibe.

I immediately noticed (and reviewers also noted) that unlike other linen sheets, there is no “break-in” period. The sheets arrive as soft and if you’ve been washing them regularly for months, minus the wear and tear. They’re shockingly thick and plush, significantly more so than any other linen sheets I’ve experienced. The fact that they continue to get softer while still retaining the same level of thickness is mind-bending. It’s no wonder they’re a bestseller.

The Citizenry’s stonewashed linen sheets are sustainably made with the most heavenly organic French flax my body has ever felt. They’re sustainably crafted in a family-run mill in Portugal with a process that is guaranteed by the World Fair Trade Organization, so you can feel good knowing that you’re investing in items that are made in an eco-friendly and fair-trade environment.

Each bundled set comes with a standard sheet set (a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases) plus a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Most comparable brands don’t include a duvet cover in their bundle and often only provide two pillowcases. There may be some initial sticker shock when you check out, but you can rest easy knowing that you’re definitely getting a very robust set of bedding.

Keep reading to get a set for yourself and check out what other delighted shoppers had to say about The Citizenry’s dazzling linen bundle. It can be the ultimate gift to self or a thoughtful and generous wedding or birthday present for loved ones.

(Can’t quite commit to splurging on the entire bedding bundle? We got you. Click here and scroll down the page to purchase the items individually so you can enjoy this high-quality bedding ASAP as you build your set little by little.)

The Citizenry
The Citizenry stonewashed linen bed bundle
Available in a whopping 16 different colors and patterns in full, queen, king and California king sizes, it doesn't get much more high-end and luxurious than this stunning bedding. Each set includes one sheet set (with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. That's a whole lot of bang for your buck.
$535+ at The Citizenry

Promising reviews:

“Could not be happier! These are by far are the best sheets I have had and are worth every penny. Not only do they look great but they are so comfy it’s addicting!” — Austin B.

“Softest linen! I have purchased linen from many different vendors, Snowe, Coyuchi, Pottery Barn, but have not loved it like I love the linen from Citizenry. It is incredibly soft and breathable. There is no “break in” period and feels lovely against your skin immediately. The weight is light which makes it breathable especially in the humid summer months of NYC!” — Olivia L.

“Wow. I got these partly for my partner’s birthday. Switching to these from thrifted cotton sheets, we are both in heaven. I love the breathability—my feet often get hot/dry, so I’ll have to poke them out the side of the bed, but they’re comfortable with these linen sheets. I really love the look too.” — Heather M.

“Wow. LOVE the stonewashed bedding. It looks just like the picture and feels AMAZING. I’m sort of jealous of the guest bedroom now... Should also note that customer service was quick to respond and very easy to communicate with. I appreciate this brand for their products and how they treat their customers. Gotta go rethink the main bedroom now.” — Logan

“My favorite linen bedding. I tried a couple of other brands like Brooklinen and Parachute, but Citizenry is my favorite. It’s soft and has the best colors. I did notice that the darker color is softer than my white set for some reason.” — Trina

I always like to round out pricey recommendations with more affordable ones, so I’ve included a couple of alternate options below if the Citizenry’s sheets are currently cost-prohibitive. Keep reading to make them yours.

1
Quince
Quince linen duvet and sheet set
Among the more affordable sets in the bunch, Quince's linen sheet set is pre-washed for that dreamy lived-in, rumpled vibe. They're available in eight shades, are as beautiful as they are comfy-cozy and made to fit even the deepest of mattresses and toppers.
$129.90+ at Quince
2
Parachute
Parachute linen sheet set
Elegant and timeless, Parachute's linen sheets are excellently crafted in Portugal to elevate your bedroom's look and feel. Available in 10 shades, they only get better with time.
$189+ at Parachute
3
Brooklinen
Brooklinen linen core sheet set
Brooklinen's Core sheet set is light, cozy and effortless. Each piece is washed and dyed in small batches, giving them a playfully unique character. The set is available in 13 different colors.
$233.10+ at Brooklinen
4
Coyuchi
Coyuchi organic relaxed linen sheets
If you're looking for eco-friendly options, these breathable relaxed organic linen sheets are soft, weighty and long-lasting. The flax is grown in France by a community of farmers that include it as part of their rotation of organic crops. They're available in seven colors and best of all, they become softer and more supple with each wash.
$118+ at Coyuchi
5
Amazon
Dapu pure linen sheet set
Made with 100% yarn-dyed French linen, these lovely, simple sheets are highly rated on Amazon. The minimalist three-piece set includes one flat sheet, a fitted sheet and one pillowcase. It's available in 11 different shades.
$129.99+ at Amazon
Deep pocket sheets with the widest color range and over 200,000 positive reviews

Best Sheets For Hot Sleepers

