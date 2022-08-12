In 2019, New York City-based nutritionist Arielle Haspel was trashed for opening a Chinese-American restaurant, Lucky Lee’s that offered “clean” Chinese food.

“We heard you’re obsessed with lo mein but rarely eat it. You said it makes you feel bloated and icky the next day?” an Instagram post for the restaurant said. “Well, wait until you slurp up our HIGH lo mein. Not too oily. Or salty.”

The restaurant shut down eight months after the controversy.

Cuisine from Latin countries has a long history of getting ‘food gentrified’

Lots of ethnic food gets lifted but food originally from Latin American countries arguably gets the most egregious pickup.

The gringa-fication of Latin American food on social media may be new, but this kind of food appropriation has been going on for centuries, according to Kim Caviness, the founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of FamiliaKitchen.com.

“Gustavo Arellano, in his great book ‘Taco USA,’ chronicles how in 1962, Glen Bell riffed on the tacos of the Mexican restaurant down the street, Mitla Café, and turned his own restaurant, Taco Bell, into the defining taco experience for millions of Americans,” Caviness told HuffPost.

He became a millionaire, added Caviness, who’s originally from Puerto Rico and now lives in Chicago, Illinois. “The Mitla Café owners did not,” she said.