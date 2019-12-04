Between attending holiday parties, shopping for presents, traveling and dealing with family pressure, the “most wonderful time of the year” can actually be a difficult and anxiety-inducing month for many.

In fact, 62% of people say the holidays are “very” or “somewhat” stressful for them, according to a 2015 Healthline survey.

We asked therapists to share the advice they’d give to anyone feeling overwhelmed by all the holiday hullabaloo and what simple things they can try to make the season more enjoyable.

1. First, set your priorities

When you’re buried under holiday stress, the parties, festive activities and other traditions you once looked forward to may begin to fill you with dread. Take a moment to evaluate which activities on your to-do list you’re only doing because you think you should versus because you actually want to.

“For example, ‘I should take my kids to see the holiday lights,’ or ‘I should make homemade cookies for the neighbors,’” Zainab Delawalla, a clinical psychologist in Decatur, Georgia, told HuffPost.

Then replace the “shoulds” with “wants” — like, “I want to watch holiday movies and drink hot cocoa with the kids.”

“It is much easier to find the motivation to do things you want to do rather than things you should do,” Delawalla added.

2. Ask for help with difficult tasks on your to-do list