American League MVP Aaron Judge joined “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon to surprise the heck out of baseball fans at the MLB store in New York.

People posing for photos in a fake batter’s box were stunned to find the pair sat behind them.

“Are you kidding me right now?” one asked Judge, who is currently a free agent following a record-breaking season with the Yankees.

Added another: “Like, my body is shaking right now.”