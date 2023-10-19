Travis Kelce Denies ‘Pushing’ Away Taylor Swift’s Security To Open Car Door For Her

LOADING ERROR LOADING

There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s security team.

The Kansas City Chiefs player has responded to a viral video involving him and the Grammy winner. In footage shot over the weekend, Kelce can be seen gently moving one of the “Love Story” singer’s security guards aside so he could open a car door for her in New York City. Kelce then proceeded to help Swift out of the car, glided his arm around her waist and held her hand as the two walked by a horde of paparazzi.

The video itself is pretty mild — but considering that Swift was once rumored to leave her apartment hidden inside of a suitcase to avoid unwanted media attention, Kelce’s simple act of chivalry delighted Swifties, causing the video to go viral.

Travis Kelce grabbing Taylor Swift’s hand after he helped her out of the car. MEGA via Getty Images

On Wednesday’s episode of Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the siblings joked about the video.

Jason initiated the conversation by teasingly asking his younger brother if Swift’s security had a problem with him “pushing them out of the way.”

“Pushing them out of the way?” Travis responded incredulously.

“I mean, it’s on camera, Travis,” Jason quipped.

“I didn’t push them. I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him,” Travis responded. “If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and Tased me.”

The Chiefs tight end went on to describe the vibe he was giving to the security guard, which is extremely apparent in the video:

“Good sir, can you excuse me, I need to get the door, sorry. Thank you. I’m right behind you. I don’t want to startle you, I know it’s your job to keep crazy people away. And if you just randomly get pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming.”

He went on to describe Swift’s security team as “great, they’re good people,” and said that his behavior with the extremely famous musician was no different than with anyone else he’d take on a date.

“Whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of, I’m a man in this situation, I’m protective, yeah, sure,” he said. “You always have that kind of feeling, that self-awareness, I guess.”