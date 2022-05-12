The Black Dahlia Murder metal band announced the death of its lead singer Trevor Strnad on Wednesday. He was 41.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him,” the group, which Strnad founded in Michigan in 2001, wrote on Instagram.
Strnad was “a walking encyclopedia of all things music,” they said, praising him as “truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers.”
“His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show,” bandmates added.
A cause of death was not revealed.
But the group left details for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the end of its post.
The group, whose name derived from the unsolved 1947 “Black Dahlia” murder of Elizabeth Short, released nine albums.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.