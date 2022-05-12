Trevor Strnad, the lead singer of The Black Dahlia Murder, has died aged 41. Mark Horton via Getty Images

The Black Dahlia Murder metal band announced the death of its lead singer Trevor Strnad on Wednesday. He was 41.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him,” the group, which Strnad founded in Michigan in 2001, wrote on Instagram.

Strnad was “a walking encyclopedia of all things music,” they said, praising him as “truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers.”

“His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show,” bandmates added.

A cause of death was not revealed.

But the group left details for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the end of its post.

The group, whose name derived from the unsolved 1947 “Black Dahlia” murder of Elizabeth Short, released nine albums.

Rockers and fans alike flooded social media with tributes to the singer:

RIP Trevor Strnad, you’ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more. ❤️❤️❤️ — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) May 11, 2022

metal wouldn’t be what it is today without him. can’t believe it. RIP trevor strnad. — craig reynolds (@reynlord) May 11, 2022

I’m absolutely gutted hearing Trevor Strnad has passed on. Idk what i’d be doing music wise if it weren’t for The Black Dahlia Murder’s influence. Dude was super chill and his vocal performance and stage presence were always on point. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/sn4R9JLgWZ — someblackguy (@sbgderrick) May 11, 2022

Trevor Strnad, a beacon of bizarre light making the world a more interesting place. He got me & countless others into our favorite bands. Diligently supporting his friends with a crazy smile on his face, and now he’s gone. Fuck.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-8255 — Jono Diener (@jonodiener) May 11, 2022

Man wtf. Trevor was such a legend and huge musical influence on me growing up. Nicest guy too. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP Trevor Strnad 🖤😢 — Cameron Losch (@Cameron112) May 11, 2022

So sad to hear about the passing of Trevor from The Black Dahlia Murder. Absolutely horrible. He was such a sweet guy. Had him on my podcast about 10 months ago, he was very open about struggling with depression. It’s a sad day for the Metal community

💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kQo8iALP15 — Robb Flynn (@TheGeneralMH) May 11, 2022

Has there ever been a better death metal lyricist than Trevor Strnad? I really don’t think so. He was the ultimate storyteller, a guy who could put himself in a person’s shoes and tell their twisted tales with a level of eloquence that belied the grisly detail. The GOAT. — In Keping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 (@theoriginalkep) May 11, 2022

Hearing about the death of Trevor Strnad has me reflecting on how much of an influence he has been on my musical career … clearly much more than just a musician and will be missed by so many … tragically young💔💔 — Daniel Winter-Bates 💙🧡 (@DanBuryTomorrow) May 11, 2022

The Black Dahlia Murder is one of the first death metal bands I ever listened to and truly a band that changed the way I saw heavy music at a very young age—



RIP Trevor Strnad 🌹 pic.twitter.com/z0G2an1BMn — Gabe Becerra (@GabeThePigeon) May 11, 2022

Our love to Trevor's friends and family. It's difficult to overstate what Trevor meant to metal and how much his presence will be missed. Please hug your loved ones a little tighter.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-8255 https://t.co/nKefgwvgL5 — saint vitus (@saintvitusbar) May 11, 2022