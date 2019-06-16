ABC's George Stephanopoulos Hammers Trump On Mueller Report: 'Did You Read' It?

Stephanopoulos: “You didn’t answer questions on obstruction.”

Trump: “Wait a minute, wait a minute, I did answer questions. I answered them in writing. I don’t know about those ―”

Stephanopoulos: “Not on obstruction.”

Trump: “I don’t know. I answered a lot of questions. They gave me questions, I answered them in writing.”

Stephanopoulos: “Not on obstruction.”

Trump: “Look, George, you’re being a little wise guy, OK? Which is, you know, typical for you. Just so you understand ― very simple, it’s very simple ― there was no crime. There was no collusion.”