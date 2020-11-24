POLITICS

Historian Asks Where Trump Library Should Be, Twitter Users Have Ideas

Suggestions include Palm Beach, the Hague, Four Seasons Landscaping and Randy Quaid's beard.

Traditionally, when presidents leave office, they use their newfound free time to build a library to house their papers and other artifacts.

Although President Donald Trump hasn’t announced plans to build his library, presidential historian Michael Beschloss decided to ask Twitter followers where it should go. 

Most of the people who took the question seriously named Palm Beach as the most likely location, but the other responses had their merits as well.

Reporter, HuffPost
