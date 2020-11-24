Historian Asks Where Trump Library Should Be, Twitter Users Have Ideas

Traditionally, when presidents leave office, they use their newfound free time to build a library to house their papers and other artifacts.

Although President Donald Trump hasn’t announced plans to build his library, presidential historian Michael Beschloss decided to ask Twitter followers where it should go.

Any suggestions for location of a Trump Presidential library? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 24, 2020

Most of the people who took the question seriously named Palm Beach as the most likely location, but the other responses had their merits as well.

You mean Trump Presidential Library and Casino. https://t.co/doEJEdiZMY — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 24, 2020

The Four Seasons...Total Landscaping https://t.co/20Vu94goHk — Lance Gould (@lancegould) November 24, 2020

On the Mexican side of the wall https://t.co/jILkhmRoD9 — Chris Doyle (@Doylech) November 24, 2020

There are several options here:

1) Moscow

2) Riyadh

3) Inside an abandoned coal mine in West Virginia

Tough choice. https://t.co/axef1ArfSW — Abukar Arman (@Abukar_Arman) November 24, 2020

Obviously, it belongs at the site of the Bowling Green Massacre. #TooSoon? https://t.co/lJTHjmYxrY — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 24, 2020

That already have all his important personal papers in Moscow, so that would save time. https://t.co/REvlzZjfXp — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 24, 2020