Trump Is Mad Trans Day Of Visibility Is The Same Day It Was Last Year

Transgender Day of Visibility happens to land on the same day as Easter this year — and Donald Trump doesn’t appear to be happy about that.
In a statement on Saturday, the former president’s campaign implied that President Joe Biden was behind this coincidence, claiming that his administration “formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’”
“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” national press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in the statement.
The claim appeared to reference a statement released by Biden on Friday in which he “proclaim[s] March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”
“I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity,” Biden wrote in the statement.
Trans Day of Visibility was created 15 years ago to celebrate the transgender and nonbinary community and is held on March 31 each year. The White House released a similar statement to mark the occasion on March 30, 2023.
Trump’s statement on Saturday also called out artwork guidelines that the White House reportedly sent out to National Guard families participating in its annual Easter event, the Easter Egg Roll, on Sunday.
According to Fox News, the guidelines stated that egg designs submitted for the event “must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”
“It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility,’” Leavitt wrote in the statement. “Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith.”
The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request to comment or confirm the flyer information.