Here’s a reminder to keep your seatbelt buckled at all times while flying.

A video went viral this week that shows sudden turbulence striking an ALK Airlines flight from Kosovo to Switzerland (see above).

“I thought we were all going to die,” passenger Mirjeta Basha, who filmed the scene, told local media, per AOL News.

The flight attendant in the video was attempting to collect drinks and glasses as turbulence was expected, ABC News reported. When it hit, glasses and liquids went airborne.