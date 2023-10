Turkey's President Takes Step To Move Along Sweden’s NATO Membership Bid

LOADING ERROR LOADING

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has submitted a protocol for Sweden’s admission into NATO to Turkey’s parliament for ratification, his office said Monday.

Erdogan had been delaying ratification of Sweden’s membership, accusing Stockholm of being too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups he considers to be security threats.

Advertisement

All 31 NATO allies must endorse Sweden’s membership. Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify it.

It was not immediately known when Sweden’s membership would come to the floor.