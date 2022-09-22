Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.

Advertisement

Noting that his gesture came at “a very difficult time for them,” Perry nonetheless said he felt moved at witnessing the genuine love Meghan and Harry have for one another firsthand.

“What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love. These two people love each other,” he explained. “Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.”

He went on to note, “If I don’t have that ― what she and Harry have ― I don’t want it.”

Watch Tyler Perry’s “Today” appearance below.

Speaking to The Cut last month, Meghan explained that she’d never met Perry before she and Harry took him up on his offer.

Advertisement

“Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you,” she said.

These days, Perry is celebrating the release of a new passion project. On Friday, Netflix will unveil his latest directorial effort, “A Jazzman’s Blues.” The film is a romantic drama based on a script Perry wrote 27 years ago.

In his “Today” appearance, Perry explained how he’d originally had Will Smith, Halle Berry and Diana Ross in mind for roles in the film. The final version stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfieffer, but remains a “labor of love.”