UConn Knocks Down Miami On Way To NCAA Championship Game

The Huskies are one win away from the school's fifth men's basketball national title.
Eddie Pells

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn doled out another drama-free basketball beatdown Saturday, getting 21 points and 10 rebounds from Adama Sanogo to dispatch Miami 72-59 and move one win from the school’s fifth national title.

Jordan Hawkins overcame his stomach bug and scored 13 for the Huskies, who came into this most unexpected Final Four as the only team with any experience on college basketball’s final weekend and with the best seeding of the four teams in Houston — at No. 4.

Against fifth-seeded Miami, they were the best team on the court from beginning to end. Starting with three straight 3s — one jumper from Hawkins and two set shots from Sanogo — UConn took a quick 9-0 lead and never trailed.

Connecticut guard Andrew Hurley (20) celebrates after scoring during their win against Miami in the Final Four on Saturday.
Connecticut guard Andrew Hurley (20) celebrates after scoring during their win against Miami in the Final Four on Saturday.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

On Monday in the title game, the Huskies will face San Diego State, which became the first team to hit a buzzer-beater while trailing in a Final Four game for a 72-71 victory over Florida Atlantic.

That was an all-timer. This one ― more of the same from the Huskies (30-8). The double-digit victory over Miami was UConn’s closest win in five tournament games.

Isaiah Wong led the ’Canes with 15 points on 4-for-10 shooting. Harassed constantly by Sanogo, 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan and the rest of Connecticut’s long-armed, rangy perimeter players, Miami, which came in with the nation’s fifth-best offense, shot 25% in the first half and 33.3% for the game.

