Ted Kaczynski, the man who set off more than a dozen bombs and became known as the Unabomber, has died.

Kaczynski was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday, according to multiple reports. He was 81.

Kaczynski set off 16 bombs that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995. He was arrested in 1996.

The bomber was previously moved to a prison medical facility in 2021