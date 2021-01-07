Capitol Police Officer Dies After D.C. Riot (UPDATED)

UPDATE ― 12:02 a.m. ET Friday: U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while “physically engaging” with rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, has died, according to officials.

Sicknick collapsed in his division office after the confrontation, Capitol Police said in a statement. He died Thursday night.

Capitol Police confirms that one of its own officers died tonight after being injured in yesterday’s riots sparked by pro-Trump extremists. pic.twitter.com/FqgAWCwZpK — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 8, 2021

Sicknick’s death was prematurely reported earlier Thursday by multiple news outlets. Capitol Police said at the time that the reports were not accurate.

Capitol Police Union Chair Gus Papathanasiou told WUSA-TV on Thursday evening that the officer was “still on life support, until his family can arrive.”

Capitol Police did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The department said Thursday that its officers had been attacked with metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently stormed the Capitol.

At least five people, including Sicknick, have now died in connection with the violent storming of the federal building. Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, was shot dead by police. Three other people — Benjamin Phillips, 50; Kevin Greeson, 55; and Rosanne Boyland, 34 — died of apparent “medical emergencies,” officials said.

Sicknick’s death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide branch and “our federal partners,” Capitol Police said. Sicknick joined the department in 2008; reports indicate that he was in his early 40s.

″The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” the Capitol Police said.

