Now that’s more like it.
The U.S. women’s soccer team easily defeated New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday to likely stave off early elimination from the tournament.
Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Christen Press and Alex Morgan scored goals, and the U.S. got help from two New Zealand own goals to win 6-1.
The defending World Cup champs, ranked No. 1 in the world, had four goals disallowed because of offsides calls in the first half but dominated their 22nd-ranked opponents anyway.
With first lady Jill Biden in attendance, the Americans put their disastrous group-opening 3-0 defeat to Sweden behind them ― and perhaps the embarrassment of their earliest Olympic exit ever.
The U.S. isn’t out of the woods yet, but it looks promising.
The team will require only a draw on Tuesday against Australia to finish second in their group and advance to the knockout stage. They could possibly move on as a third-place finisher as well.
Fans and pundits celebrated the win.