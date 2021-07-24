Now that’s more like it.

The U.S. women’s soccer team easily defeated New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday to likely stave off early elimination from the tournament.

Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Christen Press and Alex Morgan scored goals, and the U.S. got help from two New Zealand own goals to win 6-1.

Rose to the occasion 💪🌹 pic.twitter.com/bHIo6r2C3O — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 24, 2021

The defending World Cup champs, ranked No. 1 in the world, had four goals disallowed because of offsides calls in the first half but dominated their 22nd-ranked opponents anyway.

With first lady Jill Biden in attendance, the Americans put their disastrous group-opening 3-0 defeat to Sweden behind them ― and perhaps the embarrassment of their earliest Olympic exit ever.

Francois Nel via Getty Images First lady Jill Biden watches the U.S. beat New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The U.S. isn’t out of the woods yet, but it looks promising.

The team will require only a draw on Tuesday against Australia to finish second in their group and advance to the knockout stage. They could possibly move on as a third-place finisher as well.

Here are some oother goals:

Prior to the own goal, Alex Morgan scored the #USWNT's fifth



(via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/AIvfgCv2ht — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 24, 2021

Christen Press adds another for #TeamUSA



Cruising to victory against New Zealand 😤



(via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/Q91MjbOOV9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 24, 2021

Fans and pundits celebrated the win.

They’re back, but I don’t know if @USWNT ever left🤷‍♀️ — Cristina Alexander (@CrisAlexESPN) July 24, 2021

FT USWNT 6:1 New Zealand. Solid bounceback game for the US, which will need a tie or win vs Australia on Tuesday to likely finish 2nd in the group. (Though they could probably still advance by finishing 3rd.) — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 24, 2021

This is the confident & dominant USWNT! Now if only we could stay on sides… — susana pacheco (@pacheco1301) July 24, 2021