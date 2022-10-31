U.S. Soccer Team's Injury Woes Mount Weeks Before World Cup In Qatar

Weston McKennie could miss the rest of Juventus’ games ahead of the World Cup, adding to the United States’ injury concerns only three weeks before the start of the tournament.

McKennie was forced off with a thigh problem at halftime of Juventus’ 1-0 win at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday, and Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport says the midfielder will be out for around two weeks.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old McKennie joins a lengthening list of injured American players ahead of coach Gregg Berhalter’s roster announcement on Nov. 9.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner missed his second straight match for Arsenal on Sunday because of a tight groin, Josh Sargent missed Norwich’s match on Saturday with a calf injury and Celta Vigo said Friday that midfielder Luca de la Torre has sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks.

U.S. soccer player Weston McKennie, pictured at practice for Juventus FC in the Italian league, is one of several injury concerns for the Americans heading into the World Cup. Nicolò Campo via Getty Images

The U.S. plays its first Group B match in Qatar against Wales on Nov. 21, takes on England four days later and faces Iran on Nov. 29.

Advertisement

McKennie has been a regular presence for Juventus this season, playing in 11 Serie A matches and five Champions League games, scoring three goals across both competitions.