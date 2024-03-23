Amazon

The Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner (21% off list price)

If you're one of the many people who've had this Little Green cleaner on your wishlist, now's the time to grab it. It's a no-brainer for anyone with a couch or carpet: It literally sucks out messes, grime and stains (including puke and pee for those with pets or kids) using powerful suction. It's lightweight and portable, so you can carry it up and down stairs and even to your car to clean that backseat that hasn't been wiped down in too long.



This version includes specialized tough stain and spraying crevice tools for extra-effective deep cleaning, and it also comes with a trial-size bottle of Bissell's cleaning solution.