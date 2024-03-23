ShoppingAmazonsalesSpring

28 Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon’s Spring Sale

Amazon is throwing a huge spring sale. Snag these items at a major discount before the sale ends on March 25.
Shopping Writer, HuffPost

Amazon's spring sale is offering deals on the Fullstar vegetable chopper, a cordless Tineco floor washer and hand vacuum, the Urevo under-desk treadmill, the Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush and much more.
Spring has sprung, and to help you usher in the new season, Amazon is throwing a huge spring sale. You’ll be able to stock up on practical items for your home at some truly impressive discounts.

We’ve combed through a staggering number of deals to bring you a curated list of some of the best practical items to check out during this limited-time sale, covering everything from kitchen and cleaning goods to organization and emergency preparedness. Read on for our top picks from Amazon.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Coway Airmega air filter (31% off list price)
With endorsements from Wirecutter, Consumer Reports and Gear Patrol (along with thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviews), Coway is one of the most highly rated brands in the crowded space of air purification. The sleek purifier has a complex, three-stage filter that captures and reduces up to 99.97% of irritating particles ― including pollen, pollutants and other allergens ― along with odors and volatile organic compounds (like airborne gases from your gas stove). It’s designed to purify rooms of up to 867 square feet and has a timer feature you can set to run one, four or eight hours before it automatically shuts off.
$159.51 at Amazon (regularly $229.99)
2
Amazon
A suction tool to help with bug bites (15% off list price)
This bug bite tool helps ease itchy bites and painful stings by using suction to pull out leftover saliva and venom from the skin. It's designed to help with mosquito bites, bee and wasp stings and more. Reviewers call it the best $10 they've ever spent.
$8.46 at Amazon (originally $9.95+)
3
Amazon
A bestselling Levoit HEPA air purifier (15% off list price)
This fan-favorite purifier is designed with a high-torque motor and promises to quietly remove airborne particles up to a size of 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen and dander from pets. Plus, you can control it from anywhere since it's Wi-Fi enabled.
$84.96 at Amazon (regularly $100)
4
Amazon
A bestselling vegetable chopper and spiralizer (50% off list price)
This vegetable chopper is a reviewer favorite for its ability to slice and dice fruits and veggies by simply opening and closing its lid, making it easier and less time-consuming to prepare food. Plus, its design lets you cut food directly into its storage container, so you won't have to transfer your goods to separate bins or deal with cleaning a cutting board. This version also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter and a ribbon cutter. It's dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and promises to be rust-resistant.
$24.99 at Amazon (regularly $30-$33)
5
Amazon
A Keurig smart coffee maker (35% off list price)
This premium Keurig single-serve coffee maker makes quick, delicious coffee customized to how you like it, and it's at its lowest price of the year. You get to choose among five strengths, six temperatures (plus a brew-over-ice setting that minimizes dilution) and five cup sizes for a perfect cup of joe. It's designed to provide even more flavor and aroma than its other models and even lets you schedule brewing times in advance, from anywhere. That's more time to devote to your tasks and hobbies and less time stressing about your morning coffee routine (or a caffeine headache). Reviewers call it "worth every penny."
$129.99 at Amazon (regularly $200)
6
Amazon
The Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner (21% off list price)
If you're one of the many people who've had this Little Green cleaner on your wishlist, now's the time to grab it. It's a no-brainer for anyone with a couch or carpet: It literally sucks out messes, grime and stains (including puke and pee for those with pets or kids) using powerful suction. It's lightweight and portable, so you can carry it up and down stairs and even to your car to clean that backseat that hasn't been wiped down in too long.

This version includes specialized tough stain and spraying crevice tools for extra-effective deep cleaning, and it also comes with a trial-size bottle of Bissell's cleaning solution.
$98 at Amazon (regularly $125)
7
Amazon
The Waterpik Aquarius flosser (42% off list price)
This reviewer-favorite dental flosser uses water to clean between the crooks and crevices in your teeth while stimulating your gums; it's particularly helpful for folks who may have trouble maneuvering regular dental floss due to arthritis or mobility issues. Plus, it reportedly works better than dental floss: According to Waterpik, the water flosser is 50% more effective than floss and removes a staggering 99.9% of plaque.

It's also super easy to use. Just fill the back reservoir with water and you can begin flossing.
$57.98 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
8
Amazon
A popular, convenient electric lighter (65% off list price)
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is ideal for anyone who loves candles and incense or who otherwise goes through disposable lighters and matches quickly. It's intuitive to use and easy to charge, so it'll serve you well for a long time to come. Plus, it's wind- and splash-proof so it can keep up with indoor or outdoor activities. It comes in multiple colors so you can match it to your personality.
$5.94 at Amazon (regularly $8.99)
9
Amazon
A set of reusable Stasher bags (25% off list price)
This variety pack of Stasher bags includes one half gallon, two 28-ounce, and one 12-ounce “snack” size silicone bags. The brand calls these storage essentials “radically functional,” and they’re kind of not exaggerating — the sealable airtight vessels promise to be leakproof and safe for use in the oven, microwave, freezer, sous vide machine, and dishwasher, and can hold anything from food to toiletries.
$41.24 at Amazon (regularly $54.99)
10
Amazon
Amazon smart plug (20% off list price)
Amazon's smart plug system allows you to integrate all your smart home platforms while also monitoring your energy usage. Schedule timers, turn devices on and off and more, all from your phone or with voice commands using the Alexa app — no existing smart home hub required.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.99)
11
Amazon
A bestselling Instant Pot air fryer with 10-quart capacity (33% off list price)
With over 50,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, this bestselling appliance can air fry, bake, broil, roast and dehydrate while using 95% less oil than typical deep frying methods. It heats quickly, requiring little to no preheating time, and is made with stainless steel to help ensure even cooking. Plus, it has a plethora of safety features, including overheat protection and an auto-off function so you can cook with confidence.
$99.95 at Amazon (regularly $150)
12
Amazon
A 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths (34% off list price)
These Swedish dishcloths are a beloved eco-conscious alternative to paper towels and are made from super-absorbent cellulose and cotton material that becomes soft to the touch when wet but are gritty enough for scouring when dry. These reusable and biodegradable cloths are completely machine-washable and are great for drying dishes and cleaning countertops and more, since they are compatible with virtually any surface.
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $22.79)
13
Amazon
A handy Roomba 692 robot vacuum (37% off list price)
If you're looking for an affordable robot vacuum that'll get the job done, this Roomba model is a great choice. It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly. Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge. Easy.
$169.99 at Amazon (regularly $269)
14
Amazon
A dog seat cover for your car (37% off list price)
This dog seat cover will protect your car from your pup’s ever-shedding fur, their scratching nails, drool and more. It’s lightly padded so it’ll be comfy for your pet, and it sports seat anchors and buckles to make it extra secure. It’s designed to fit most cars, and a larger size is also available for bigger SUVs and trucks.
$12.99 at Amazon (regularly $23)
15
Amazon
An under-desk treadmill (33% off list price, plus an additional $20 off)
This smooth treadmill can support walking or jogging at speeds from 0.6 to 4 miles per hour for folks up to 265 pounds, and it's on sale for the lowest price this year. It's designed to be portable, with two front wheels, and promises to comfortably reduce impact on your joints thanks to its multiple silicone shock absorbers, anti-slip belts and rubber pads.

For anyone worried about fitting a treadmill into your small space, this one has the key — it measures 50 inches long and 4.9 inches high, making it compact enough to fit underneath many beds and even some couches to help save space when it's not in use. Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy use and an LED display that shows your time, steps, speed, distance and calories burned. As one reviewer writes, it's an incredibly impressive treadmill for the price and a steal with its added discount.

Note: Clip the coupon for the full deal price.
$179.99 at Amazon (regularly $299)
16
Amazon
The Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush (25% off list price)
The Oral-B Genius X uses a round oscillating head with cross-lying bristles that rotate and pulsate to effectively clean each tooth, along the gum line and in between teeth. It's design and function was actually created by AI that learned the brushing behaviors of thousands of people in order to instantly recognize your brushing style. This brush has six modes, including sensitive and whitening, and has pressure sensors to prevent you from brushing too hard.
$149.99 at Amazon (regularly $199.99)
17
Amazon
Telana unisex belt bag (28% off list price)
Amazon is positively swimming with affordable takes on Lululemon's virally popular Everywhere belt bag, and this one of the highest-rated ones we've seen. Reviewers love its sturdy build, hands-free design and roomy interior capacity. It comes in an astonishing 30 colors, and the strap can be adjusted between 30.7 inches and 48.8 inches in length.
$10.79 at Amazon (regularly $14.99)
18
Amazon
A wet-dry cordless Tineco floor washer and hand vac (30% off list price)
Reviewers say that this lightweight Tineco model, which functions as a cordless vacuum and mop, is well worth the hype. It tackles messes on wet or dry floors while a sensor indicates when your floor is actually clean by turning from red to blue.

It can even detach to work as a handheld vacuum so you can clean anything from your bookshelf to your keyboard. Its pet hair strainer will help suck up any of your pet's shedding, and, because of its self-cleaning function, you won't have to touch your pet's hair at all: It flushes dirt, hair and debris from the brush with a press of a button. It also comes with attachments so you can more effectively clean corners, stairs, car interiors and more.
$314.90 at Amazon (regularly $450)
19
Amazon
A sleek, spinning utensil caddy (26% off list price)
Streamline your kitchen cookware with this metal, rotating utensil caddy. It has an inner removable divider and a foam base that stays steady on most surfaces.
$20.75 at Amazon (regularly $27.25)
20
Amazon
A hardworking Dyson V8 cordless vacuum (27% off list price)
This Dyson vacuum is (blissfully) cordless, so it won't get tangled up in your other cords and can go anywhere that needs cleaning, outlets be damned. In fact, it's light enough to hold it overhead to clean high-up places — or you can even use it as a small handheld vacuum with just a click. Even more impressive? It's designed with a filtration system that'll capture pet dander and fine dust, so it'll leave your air cleaner than you found it.
$344.80 at Amazon (originally $469.99)
21
Amazon
A three-pack of color-changing Philips Hue smart bulbs (26% off list price)
Control these color-changing lightbulbs with your voice or an app and adjust them either within a range of white light tones or “millions” of colors, according to the brand. The A19 bulb is compatible with most household lighting sources and the 9.5-watt LED is equivalent to 60 “analog” watts.
$99.99 at Amazon (regularly $134.99)
22
Amazon
A TP-Link system to bolster your Wi-Fi (36% off list price)
This game-changing Wi-Fi system is designed to rid your home of the dreaded "dead zones" that so many of us live with — like when you're trying to scroll through Instagram in bed or catch up on emails on your couch but the Wi-Fi signal is so poor that nothing loads.

This promises to provide better coverage than traditional Wi-Fi routers thanks to its three units that work together to create a "mesh" network to cover homes up to 5,500 square feet (for even larger homes, you can purchase an add-on unit). It operates on a single password-protected Wi-Fi network that can accommodate up to 100 devices.

An extra perk? It includes free anti-virus software, optional parental controls and QoS.
$122.06 at Amazon (originally $170)
23
Amazon
A Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (26% off list price)
Weighing only 6.6 pounds, this versatile power source is impressively lightweight while supplying a handy 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack. It'll provide power backup for you to charge phones and laptops and use necessities like lights or portable fans should a power outage occur during a storm or other emergency.
$178 at Amazon (regularly $220-$240)
24
Amazon
A set of clip hangers for pants (24% off list price)
Don't forget about your bottoms. This set of 10 mixed-material pant hangers also have a 360-degree swivel head and will keep your slacks, jeans and skirts hanging straight without taking too much space in the closet. They're also great for hanging towels or pillow cases if you have limited linen closet space.
$17.49 at Amazon (regularly $22)
25
Amazon
Black+Deck Dustbuster advanced clean cordless handheld vacuum (17% off list price)
This classic Dustbuster by Black+Decker has over 78,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and uses cyclonic action to spin dust and debris away from the filter, supplying consistently strong suction power. The rotating slim nozzle is great for fitting into tight spaces at different angles, and two included attachment tools allow for greater cleaning versatility. It only runs for about nine minutes before it needs to be recharged, so it’s best for quicker jobs, and it comes with a two-year warranty.
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
26
A bestselling pillow protector two-pack (30% off list price)
This bestselling pillow protector set has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Its knitted jersey material is so soft and comfortable that Amazon reviewers say they forget the protectors are even on their pillows. A TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) coating covers all sides of the pillow protector to ensure they’re completely waterproof, while their double-hemmed stitching and zip-closure seal off allergens and bugs. Plus, they’re available in a range of neutral and bold colors to keep this bedding addition feeling fun and not simply utilitarian.
$9.49 at Amazon (originally $14+)
27
Amazon
A pair of power strips to streamline your tech (30% off list price)
Nix the extension cords and giant piles of wiring with this pair of surge protector power strips. They have five outlets and USB charging ports to give power to all of your devices and chargers, and the 15-foot cord can help you get power into exceptionally hard-to-reach sections of your home.
$34.99 at Amazon (regularly $50.99)
28
Amazon
Casper hybrid queen mattress (23% off list price)
Attention, hot sleepers: This medium-firm memory foam mattress is constructed with a layer of perforated foam to help air circulate while you sleep. It’s sandwiched between a durable base that promises to support you during slumber and a four-way-stretch cover that’s made from recycled materials. Casper offers a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty on mattresses, so if you're in the market for a new bed, now might be a good time to try.
$995 at Amazon (regularly $1,295)
