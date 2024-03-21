Stock Up On This Skin-Perfecting Luminizer While It's On Sale At Amazon

Target The L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion instantly hydrates and luminizes skin, much like one similar luxury product that almost everyone has heard of.

There’s nothing quite like a multitasking beauty product that not only comes with a drugstore price tag, but has also earned a bevy of positive reviews claiming that its performance is on par with luxury versions of a similar product. L’Oréal’s True Match Lumi Glotion is one makeup item that meets all these qualifications and possibly more — and right now it’s up to 53% off its list price of $16.99 as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

If you’re unsure about what “glotion” is, exactly, it can best be described as a versatile and complexion-boosting product that can blur imperfections, prime the skin and impart that coveted dewy, glow-from-within look — without looking sweaty, shimmery or unnaturally bronzed.

Perfect for using solo on no-makeup-makeup days or under foundation to help transform skin into the perfect canvas for other products, this tinted moisturizer offers sheer yet luminous coverage and promises to melt seamlessly into skin without setting into fine lines or appearing cakey. You can also use Lumi Glotion as a highlighter to bring out high points of the face, like the cheek bones, tip of the nose or beneath the brow bone. (For this type of application, the brand suggests opting for a lighter shade.)

Out of the four shades available, “fair” has the deepest discount at 53% off its list price. “Deep” and “light” are both around 25% off list price, and “medium” is 18% off list price.

Suitable for all skin types and ages, the formula is infused with long-adored ingredients such as shea butter and glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture into the skin for all-day hydration. And if you’re concerned about breakouts, the brand does promise that Lumi Glotion is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores (if you’re particularly sensitive, it might be a good idea to first test the product in a small area).

