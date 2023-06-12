Uzo Aduba Declares 'Look What God Has Done' In Momentous Life Step

Emmy-winning actor Uzo Aduba announced Sunday that she’s pregnant.

Smiling as she held a baby onesie in an Instagram video, the “Orange is the New Black” alum proclaimed: “Ta da!”

Advertisement

“What a blessing,” she wrote. “My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Aduba attended the Tony Awards Sunday with her husband Robert Sweeting and beamed in a citrus Christian Siriano ensemble.

Robert Sweeting and Uzo Aduba at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11 in New York City. WWD via Getty Images

The “In Treatment” star and Sweeting, a filmmaker, quietly married in 2020.

News that the couple were expecting their first child together produced good wishes from former “OINTB” co-star Laverne Cox, who wrote, “Congratulations darling.”

Advertisement

Uzo Aduba attends the 76th annual Tony Awards in New York City. Sean Zanni via Getty Images

Aduba presented the best revival of a play Tony to “Topdog/Underdog” with Common during the ceremony, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was a 2022 Tony nominee for her role in the play “Clyde’s.”

Uzo Aduba and Common at the Tony Awards. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images