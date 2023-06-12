Uzo Aduba Declares 'Look What God Has Done' In Momentous Life Step

Emmy-winning actor Uzo Aduba announced Sunday that she’s pregnant.
Smiling as she held a baby onesie in an Instagram video, the “Orange is the New Black” alum proclaimed: “Ta da!”
“What a blessing,” she wrote. “My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”
Aduba attended the Tony Awards Sunday with her husband Robert Sweeting and beamed in a citrus Christian Siriano ensemble.
The “In Treatment” star and Sweeting, a filmmaker, quietly married in 2020.
News that the couple were expecting their first child together produced good wishes from former “OINTB” co-star Laverne Cox, who wrote, “Congratulations darling.”
Aduba presented the best revival of a play Tony to “Topdog/Underdog” with Common during the ceremony, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was a 2022 Tony nominee for her role in the play “Clyde’s.”
Aduba stars in the opioid crisis miniseries “Painkiller,” scheduled to premiere in August on Netflix.