The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition dating back to 1924.

In 2020, the parade will still march on, but with some modifications. Organizers have announced that there will be a shorter route, fewer participants (and mostly from the New York area), a combination of live and prerecorded elements and other measures in keeping with social distancing guidelines.

“Under the unique challenges of these unparalleled times, we felt it was important to continue this cherished holiday tradition that has been the opening act to the holiday season for generations of families,” Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a statement.

Although the parade may look a bit different, many classic elements will remain. In honor of Thanksgiving week, we’ve rounded up 45 vintage photos of the parade from years past. Keep scrolling for some epic throwback balloons, performers, presenters and more.