Vintage Photos Of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parades Past

Check out the balloons, floats, performers and presenters from this holiday tradition dating back to 1924.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition dating back to 1924.

In 2020, the parade will still march on, but with some modifications. Organizers have announced that there will be a shorter route, fewer participants (and mostly from the New York area), a combination of live and prerecorded elements and other measures in keeping with social distancing guidelines.

“Under the unique challenges of these unparalleled times, we felt it was important to continue this cherished holiday tradition that has been the opening act to the holiday season for generations of families,” Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a statement.

Although the parade may look a bit different, many classic elements will remain. In honor of Thanksgiving week, we’ve rounded up 45 vintage photos of the parade from years past. Keep scrolling for some epic throwback balloons, performers, presenters and more.

1924
Courtesy of Macy's
Elephants in the first Macy’s Parade, then called Macy’s Christmas Parade
1924
Courtesy of Macy's
First-ever Santa float in the then-Macy’s Christmas Parade
1924
Courtesy of Macy's
Little Miss Muffet float
1926
Courtesy of Macy's
Balloonatics float, which inspired the creation of the character balloons
1927
Courtesy of Macy's
Felix the Cat, the first-ever giant character balloon at the Macy’s Parade
1927
Courtesy of Macy's
Happy Dragon, the second giant balloon in the Macy’s Parade
1929
Courtesy of Macy's
Daschund balloon released after the conclusion of the parade
Late 1920s
Underwood Archives via Getty Images
The 35-foot Fish Balloon and 60-foot Tiger Balloon as the parade neared its end on Broadway
1931
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
The 287-foot dragon balloon held by 29 men
1933
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Gulliver The Gullible passing 98th Street and Broadway
1934
Courtesy of Macy's
Eddie Cantor, the first balloon based on a real person
1934
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
The first Mickey Mouse balloon, designed with the help of Walt Disney
1937
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Sea serpent balloon on Broadway and 56th St.
1939
Bettmann via Getty Images
Tin-Man from the "Wizard of Oz," viewed from the sixth story of a Times Square building
1940s
Courtesy of Macy's
Uncle Sam balloon amid World War II
Early 1940s
Weegee(Arthur Fellig)/International Center of Photography via Getty Images
Balloon handlers holding the ropes of a clown balloon in preparation for the parade
1941
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Santa Claus balloon buckling after losing helium around 106th St.
1946
Courtesy of Macy's
Edmund Gwenn as Santa Claus during the filming of the movie "Miracle on 34th Street"
1946
Courtesy of Macy's
Harold the Baseball Player
1947
Courtesy of Macy's
Macy’s Elf balloon
1949
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
A clown greeting kids along Central Park West
1950s
Courtesy of Macy's
Broadway Belle Showboat
1954
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Giant spaceman balloon at 34th St.
1956
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
The Mighty Mouse balloon deflating at Columbus Circle
1957
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
A line of skaters rolling down Broadway
1958
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Film star Ginger Rogers waving from the flower float
1960s
Courtesy of Macy's
Peanuts float
1961
Archive Photos via Getty Images
A parade float advertising the Broadway musical "Let It Ride"
1964
NBC via Getty Images
The traditional Rockettes performance
1966
Courtesy of Macy's
Macy's employees dressed as clowns, a tradition that has persisted to the present day
1966
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Workers filling Superman with helium for the parade
1967
NBC via Getty Images
Betty White and Lorne Greene, who hosted the parade every year from 1963 to 1972
1968
NBC via Getty Images
"Star Trek" star William Shatner with soapbox derby members on a float
1968
Courtesy of Macy's
Flying Ace Snoopy, the first ever Snoopy Balloon
1970s
Courtesy of Macy's
Tom Turkey float, the oldest in the Parade
1970
Courtesy of Macy's
Clown heads
1974
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Spectators viewing the parade
1977
Courtesy of Macy's
Kermit the Frog float
1978
Courtesy of Macy's
The first ever "Sesame Street" float
1980s
Courtesy of Macy's
Strawberry Shortcake float
1981
NBC via Getty Images
Toy Caterpillar float
1983
NBC via Getty Images
Olive Oyl balloon
1986
Joe Sohm/Visions of America via Getty Images
Ronald McDonald balloon
1995
Mitchell Gerber via Getty Images
Rapper LL Cool J rides a float with a number of young men in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
1996
Evy Mages/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
A Betty Boop float
