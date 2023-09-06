Vivek Ramaswamy got hit with the truth this past weekend ― literally.
The GOP presidential candidate was giving a speech in Lancaster, New Hampshire, when his backdrop ― a giant sign reading “truth” ― fell on him, according to Manchester ABC affiliate WMUR-TV.
Ramaswamy reportedly quickly recovered from the sign falling and made light of it before continuing his speech.
However, many people found the sign falling symbolic since, as Medialite notes, “Ramaswamy has been called out repeatedly by the media as well as members of his own party for having a complicated relationship with the truth.”
For instance, GOP strategist Karl Rove recently called Ramaswamy “a performance artist” who was “quick to disregard the truth” to appeal to folks on the extreme right.
You can see the video of the sign falling on Ramaswamy here:
But in the battle between Ramaswamy and the truth, users of X, formerly known as Twitter, decided irony was the real winner.