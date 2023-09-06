LOADING ERROR LOADING

Vivek Ramaswamy got hit with the truth this past weekend ― literally.

The GOP presidential candidate was giving a speech in Lancaster, New Hampshire, when his backdrop ― a giant sign reading “truth” ― fell on him, according to Manchester ABC affiliate WMUR-TV.

Ramaswamy reportedly quickly recovered from the sign falling and made light of it before continuing his speech.

However, many people found the sign falling symbolic since, as Medialite notes, “Ramaswamy has been called out repeatedly by the media as well as members of his own party for having a complicated relationship with the truth.”

For instance, GOP strategist Karl Rove recently called Ramaswamy “a performance artist” who was “quick to disregard the truth” to appeal to folks on the extreme right.

You can see the video of the sign falling on Ramaswamy here:

But in the battle between Ramaswamy and the truth, users of X, formerly known as Twitter, decided irony was the real winner.

Vivek Ramaswamy is such a liar that even the “Truth” sign can’t handle his BS anymore. pic.twitter.com/xlzeLHaNBc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 6, 2023

Vivek is getting crushed by the TRUTH pic.twitter.com/t1MM7P06zv — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 5, 2023

Vivek wouldn’t recognize the truth if it fell on him.



pic.twitter.com/nMsyHC80uQ — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 6, 2023

The truth doesn't abide:https://t.co/zaliFsY6Np — Tim Karr is on Mastodon and Bluesky (@TimKarr) September 6, 2023

Vivek will claim the "Truth" sign didn't fall on him, and then, that the media is taking it out of context. — Andrew McGill (@AndrewMcGIsMe) September 6, 2023

