17 Weird Mother's Day Gifts For Your Very Strange Mom

Gold-Plated Pasta Necklace

When you were a young child there was a chance you forced your mom to wear the macaroni necklace you made for her in class — even though it didn't exactly match her ensembles. Bring her back to those days of kindergarten fashion with a slightly more upmarket version. The pasta in this necklace is gold-plated (and, I assume, not particularly tasty if she attempts to boil it.)