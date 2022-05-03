17 Weird Mother's Day Gifts For Your Very Strange Mom

When it comes to Mother’s Day, too many people fall back on the tried and true: cards, candy, flowers, etc.
Sure, those things are nice, but, at this point, they don’t require much thought.
On the other hand, if your mom is really “unique” (a nice word for “weird”), maybe she doesn’t want the tried and true. Maybe she wants the kooky and bizarre.
Don’t worry: HuffPost Weird News is here to help with some strange gifts perfectly for the weirdo in your life you affectionately call “Mom.”
Flower Vase Bong
Fart-Filtering Underwear
Burrito Pop
Grumpy Bear Knit Hat
Gold-Plated Pasta Necklace
Donut Bouquet
Donald Trump Glass Spoon Pipe
Chopsticks Earrings
Jacket For Your Legs
Banana Stuffer
Union Suits
Death Star Planter
Golden Girls PJs
Head Lamp
String Sling
Pit Viper Glasses
The One Card That May Get Mom Off Your Back