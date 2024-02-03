Valentine’s Day can be a weird time for lovers.
Although partners in happy relationships acknowledge each other’s differences and unique qualities, that seems to go out the window around Feb. 14.
That’s because people who ordinarily celebrate their lover’s quirks often feel obligated to switch gears and purchase boring generic gifts that don’t reflect what they love about their strange and wacky significant other.
Luckily, HuffPost Weird News is here to help.
We’ve scoured the world looking for V-Day gifts that are sure to tickle the fancy of even the weirdest person.
You don’t need to thank us, but if you want to name your next kid “HuffPost Weird News,” we won’t object.
Exotic Dancer Apron
Love Bug Hair Bow Set
Multi-Colored Whipped Cream
Love Cat Tower
A Dozen Roses (As In Wine -- Get It?)
Oral Sex Underwear
Tick Mitt
Boob Ceramic Mug Novelty Pipe
DIY Breast Milk Jewelry Kit
Great Tits Crotch Stitch Kit
Doggy Cupid Wings
Inflatable Engagement Ring
Penis Pump
Candy Hearts Nipple Pasties
Swamp Monster Scaly Silicone Dildo
Heart-Shaped Bong
Exposed Ass Shorts
Valentine-Themed Dryer Balls
Eggplant Vibrator
Body Pillow To Replace You If Partner Is A Tad Too Clingy
Jelly Belly Squishy Toy
Cigarette-Rolling Machine
Masturbation Glove
Tanya Tate Stroker
Pink Bigger Cable Wrangler
Mindful Intimacy Card Deck