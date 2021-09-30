Yet again, the premiere date for this season’s “The Wendy Williams Show” has been pushed back.

The show announced the new date on its official Instagram feed Thursday, saying the previously rescheduled premiere date of Oct. 4 would not happen. Instead, the show said it would return with new episodes on Oct. 18.

Williams “has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work,” the show’s statement said. It added: “Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

Production on the show was postponed earlier this month amid Williams contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the show said on Instagram at the time.

The statement continued: “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Williams took a hiatus from her show in 2020 due to medical issues from Graves’ disease.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue,” the show said in a statement last year. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.”