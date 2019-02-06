While traveling is fun, flying isn’t always fabulous, especially on a long flight. The lack of leg room , recycled air, and blasting air conditioning makes it a pretty uncomfortable experience that can leave you feeling sore, tired, and dehydrated.

Your skin suffers the most when you fly, but you can fight it by drinking plenty of water, staying moisturized with the right skincare products, and getting plenty of uninterrupted rest. Packing a few items can make all the difference and help you master an in-flight skincare routine. Why not give yourself the first-class treatment, even if you’re flying economy?