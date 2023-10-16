Will Smith Has Perfect, 2-Word Response To Jada Pinkett Smith's Bombshell Claims

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills. Pinkett Smith recently revealed the two have been separated since 2016 and "living independently." Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Will Smith is seemingly unbothered as Jada Pinkett Smith continues to drop bombshells about their marriage ― and secret, 7-year separation ― to promote her upcoming memoir, called “Worthy.”

The “Bad Boys” star posted a two-word Instagram caption on Sunday in response to his wife’s revelations, alongside a video of the actor taking a nap on a boat.

Advertisement

“Notifications off :)” Smith captioned the clip, which showed him napping as his phone rang, and notifications continuously beeped in the background.

“Fun fact about me,” said a voice-over in the video as Smith slept. “I can take a nap almost anywhere.”

Jada Pinkett Smith responded to Will’s Instagram with two laughing emojis in the comments:

Jada Pinkett Smith didn't let the Instagram post go unnoticed. CL/Will Smith/HuffPost

Advertisement

Smith also addressed some of the claims Pinkett Smith makes in her memoir in an emailed response to The New York Times on Saturday.

The Oscar-winner said in a paraphrased section of the article that his partner’s book, “kind of woke him up” and made him realize that his wife had “lived a life more on the edge than he’d realized, and she is more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood.”

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” Smith told the Times, via email.

The rocker and Smith have been married since 1997 and share two children together: Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22. The “King Richard” star also shares a 30-year-old son, named Trey, with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

While the couple has often addressed speculation about their relationship over the years, Pinkett Smith only recently came clean about the real state of the actors’ union last week.

Advertisement

Smith poses with his sons Trey Smith (right) and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, as they attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

In a bombshell interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb on Friday, the “Girl’s Trip” star revealed that the two have been separated since 2016, and “live separately.”

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” she said. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

In a follow-up interview with Kotb on Monday, Pinkett Smith explained where her relationship with her husband stands, and said the two are working on reconciling.

“There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she said on “Today,” echoing previous comments she’d made that divorce was off the table. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.”