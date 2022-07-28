William Shatner's Lost Wallet Found At California Fruit Stand

It sounds corny, but William Shatner is grateful to some employees at a fruit stand in Gilroy, California.

The 91-year-old “Star Trek” icon recently lost his wallet at B & T Farms fruit stand, and it was only found after the workers noticed it sitting in a bin of corn.

However, the on-duty employees didn’t recognize Shatner so they left the wallet for the stand’s owner to deal with the next day, according to Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC.

The actor reportedly purchased four baskets of chilled cherries and $2 worth of corn.

“He paid for it prior to getting the corn and I’m assuming he had his wallet in his pocket, in his shirt pocket,” Gary Tognetti, owner of B & T Farms, said.

Tognetti was shocked when he saw what he described as Shatner’s “brown and bumpy and seemingly made of ostrich skin” wallet.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Tognetti thought when he saw who owned the wallet, according to The Washington Post. He immediately called the local police.

Officer Mark Tarasco of the Gilroy Police Department told Tognetti he would help get ahold of Shatner.

With the help of the Beverly Hills Police Department, Tarasco was able to get in touch with Shatner’s agent within a couple of hours.

“They actually FedEx-ed it that Thursday, and he had it by Friday,” Tognetti said.

Shatner showed his appreciation for getting the wallet back by thanking the fruit stand on Twitter.

I would like to thank Gary and Natalie of B&T Farms @TfarmsB for their extreme honesty in returning my lost wallet. They are obviously good citizens. I would also like to thank Officer Mark Tarasco and Sergeant John Ballard from the@GilroyPD My best, Bill — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 26, 2022