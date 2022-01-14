Shopping

Looking For The Best Soy Wax Candles? These Wintery Scents Have All The Cozy Vibes.

These soy wax and soy wax blend candles come in a variety of scents, and offer healthier alternatives to paraffin wax candles.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=soywaxcandles-KristenAdaway-011322-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbrooklyncandlestudio.com%2Fproducts%2Fwoodsmoke-minimalist-candle%3Fvariant%3D30595327623271" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brooklyn Candle Company&#x27;s Woodsmoke candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61dfb376e4b0ee023e6a03db" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=soywaxcandles-KristenAdaway-011322-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbrooklyncandlestudio.com%2Fproducts%2Fwoodsmoke-minimalist-candle%3Fvariant%3D30595327623271" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Brooklyn Candle Company's Woodsmoke candle</a>, left, and the <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=soywaxcandles-KristenAdaway-011322-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsnif.co%2Fproducts%2Finstant-karma" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Snif Instant Karma candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61dfb376e4b0ee023e6a03db" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=soywaxcandles-KristenAdaway-011322-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsnif.co%2Fproducts%2Finstant-karma" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Snif Instant Karma candle</a>.
Left: Brooklyn Candle Company, right: Snif
Brooklyn Candle Company's Woodsmoke candle, left, and the Snif Instant Karma candle.

When temperatures outside are (below) freezing, the only thing I want to do is live under my heated blanket and think about all the warmer days I took for granted. Until spring and summer approach, though, one saving grace I take advantage of is lighting a cozy candle that makes the chilly months a bit more bearable.

As a strong believer in aromatherapy and an asthmatic who has flares during colder seasons, I also recognize the importance of clean fragrances, which is why I tend to stick to candles made from soy wax or soy wax blends. Though burning pretty much anything releases chemicals that are potentially harmful into the air, soy wax candles produce less soot and toxic chemicals than those made with paraffin wax.

And when it comes to wintertime scents, the warmer and woodsier, the better. Candles with notes like amber, cedar, musk and teakwood instantly make your home feel like a comfy restful cabin nestled deep in the woods. Below, we rounded 11 candles that, when lit or warmed, will tide you over until temperatures rise again.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Harlem Candle Co.'s Speakeasy candle
Macy's
Each candle from Harlem Candle Co. is handcrafted with a soy vegetable wax blend, including their sensual Speakeasy candle. The base notes include palo santo, patchouli, vanilla and dark chocolate, while the middle gives off saffron and tobacco leaves and the top finishes with notes of cardamom, bourbon and incense.

Get it at Macy's for $45.
2
Brooklyn Candle Studio's Woodsmoke candle
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Take a trip to a woodsy cabin without ever having to leave your home with this 100% soy wax candle. Its notes of cedar leaf, labdanum, incense and leather create the feeling you're sitting in front of a mini fireplace.

Get it at Brooklyn Candle Studio for $28.
3
SaltedBurns' Shh I'm Reading candle
Etsy/SaltedBurns
Curl up with your favorite book and light this candle straight from a literature lover's dream. Meant to smell like the depths of a library, the notes include teakwood, leather, cedar, sandalwood and dark musk. It's made of 100% soy wax.

Get it from SaltedBurns on Etsy for $20.
4
Snif's Instant Karma candle
Snif
A blend of cardamom, cinnamon and vetiver and soy and vegetable wax will guarantee this will be your "night in" candle. This spicy, warm candle burns for up to 60 hours, and is non-toxic, paraffin-free, vegan and cruelty-free.

Get it at Snif for $49.
5
Public Goods' Cedar and Suede candle
Public Goods
For warm and woodsy spice scent lovers, this candle from Public Goods is a must-have. It's completely plastic-free and made with natural soy wax, cotton wicks and natural oils. Bask in its notes of sandalwood, jasmine, Turkish rose and amber.

Get it at Public Goods for $15.95.
6
Homesick's Ski Trip candle
Homesick
Whether you're an avid skier or prefer to live life on flat surfaces, this snowy slopes-inspired candle is a winter essential. Its top notes include frosted air and warm amber, while the middle and bottom notes consist of cinnamon, guaiac wood, cedar and vanilla. The burn time is 60 to 80 hours.

Get it at Homesick for $34.
7
P. F. Candle Co.'s Teakwood and Tobacco candle
P. F. Candle Co.
Made with 100% domestically grown soy wax, this amber jar candle has 40 to 50 hours of burn time. It belongs to the woody fragrance family and features notes of leather, teak and orange.

Get it at P. F. Candle Co. for $20.
8
Paddywax's Bergamot and Mahogany candle
Paddywax
With base notes like aged cedar, dark mahogany and amber, this woody candle smells just as nice as it looks. It's vegan and made with a soy wax blend and a 100% cotton wick.

Get it at Paddywax for $32.
9
Frères Branchiaux Candle Company's Amber Nights candle
Frères Branchiaux Candle Company
This nature-scented candle comes in 4-ounce and 8-ounce jars and is made of a vegan soy wax blend. With notes like amber, oakmoss, sage and lavender, this cozy candle is an ideal burn for a cold, winter night.

Get a 4-ounce jar from Frères Branchiaux Candle Company for $25 or an 8-ounce jar for $33.
10
Skylar's Fall Cashmere candle
Skylar
Even though "fall" is in the name of this soy-coconut wax candle, don't write it off too soon. Warm notes like cinnamon bark, roasted almond and spiced ginger grant it a spot among winter candle contenders.

Get it at Skylar for $45.
11
Madewell's White Birch candle
Madewell
Poured into a reusable matte glass container that you can use as a planter later, this soy wax candle has a burn time of 50 hours. It'll take you on a ski journey through a peaceful forest with its notes of bergamot, eucalyptus, white birch, fir needle and moss.

Get it at Madewell for $24.

18 Products To Make Your Own DIY Candles From Home

shoppinghomeWintercandlesFragrances