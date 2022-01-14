When temperatures outside are (below) freezing, the only thing I want to do is live under my heated blanket and think about all the warmer days I took for granted. Until spring and summer approach, though, one saving grace I take advantage of is lighting a cozy candle that makes the chilly months a bit more bearable.

As a strong believer in aromatherapy and an asthmatic who has flares during colder seasons, I also recognize the importance of clean fragrances, which is why I tend to stick to candles made from soy wax or soy wax blends. Though burning pretty much anything releases chemicals that are potentially harmful into the air, soy wax candles produce less soot and toxic chemicals than those made with paraffin wax.

Advertisement

And when it comes to wintertime scents, the warmer and woodsier, the better. Candles with notes like amber, cedar, musk and teakwood instantly make your home feel like a comfy restful cabin nestled deep in the woods. Below, we rounded 11 candles that, when lit or warmed, will tide you over until temperatures rise again.