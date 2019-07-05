50+ Members Of Congress Press U.S. Soccer To Pay Women's Team Fairly

U.S. Soccer has used several arguments to defend its pay structure, like the fact that FIFA offers more prize money for men’s competitions than for women’s, which is true and mostly outside U.S. Soccer’s control. But there are factors within U.S. Soccer’s control: The revenues are there. It’s sitting on a budget surplus of $150 million. It could use at least some of that to pay female players more and grow the business. It is choosing not to.

The U.S. women’s team has been fighting for equal pay and more investment for years. In 2016, five prominent members of the team filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that U.S. Soccer was paying them considerably less due to sexism. They signed a new collective bargaining agreement in 2017 that got them some additional pay but still didn’t put them on par with the men.

So in March 2019, on International Women’s Day, 28 members of the team filed a lawsuit accusing U.S. Soccer of “institutionalized gender discrimination,” a violation of both the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act.

Both sides have tentatively agreed to begin the mediation process after the Women’s World Cup ends, per The Wall Street Journal.