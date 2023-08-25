WWE Star Bray Wyatt ‘Unexpectedly’ Dead At 36

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Wrestling star Bray Wyatt has died at age 36, a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) executive announced Thursday.

Wyatt, whose legal name was Windham Rotunda, “unexpectedly passed earlier today,” former wrestler and current WWE executive Paul Levesque, better known by his stage name Triple H, announced on Twitter. He said he received the news from Wyatt’s father, the former wrestler Mike Rotunda.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Triple H said.

Wyatt first entered the professional wrestling world in 2009, using the stage names Alex Rotundo and Duke Rotundo. He rebranded himself as Wyatt in 2012 when he debuted “The Wyatt Family,” a wrestling stable made up of him and two other wrestlers. The group went through various iterations before disbanding in 2017.

Bray Wyatt attends an event in 2016. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

The WWE released Wyatt in 2021 before bringing him back last fall, when he debuted a new gimmick as a contoversial character with multiple personalities. His alternate persona, The Fiend, was a scary monster-clown.

But early this year, Wyatt disappeared from WWE matches and public life, reportedly due to a “life-threatening” illness.

However, no cause of death has been announced.