Zach Galifianakis Shares The Sweetest Story About Tina Fey At 'Saturday Night Live'

"I’ll never forget this," he said on the interview show “Off Camera with Sam Jones.”

Zach Galifianakis has one fond memory of his very short-lived stint at “Saturday Night Live” circa 2000.

And it involves “SNL” alum Tina Fey.

The comedian told the story in an interview of how a sketch he’d written about Will Ferrell becoming a bodyguard for pop star Britney Spears’ belly button totally bombed during a table read.

“It was so silent, I remember hearing the AC, schhh, like it shut down during the middle of the sketch,” Galifianakis recalled in a September episode of “Off Camera with Sam Jones” that’s now going viral.

Galifianakis ― who said he was unclear of his role at “SNL,” which lasted only two weeks ― said he would “never forget” how Fey, sitting next to him, put her hand on his shoulder in what he interpreted as a comforting gesture.

“It didn’t feel sarcastic,” he explained. “It could have been, but in my mind it was her going ‘It’s OK.’ I mean, obviously, human beings don’t like when they say something and people are like ‘What?’”

Check out the interview here:

