Zach Galifianakis has one fond memory of his very short-lived stint at “Saturday Night Live” circa 2000.

And it involves “SNL” alum Tina Fey.

The comedian told the story in an interview of how a sketch he’d written about Will Ferrell becoming a bodyguard for pop star Britney Spears’ belly button totally bombed during a table read.

“It was so silent, I remember hearing the AC, schhh, like it shut down during the middle of the sketch,” Galifianakis recalled in a September episode of “Off Camera with Sam Jones” that’s now going viral.

Galifianakis ― who said he was unclear of his role at “SNL,” which lasted only two weeks ― said he would “never forget” how Fey, sitting next to him, put her hand on his shoulder in what he interpreted as a comforting gesture.

“It didn’t feel sarcastic,” he explained. “It could have been, but in my mind it was her going ‘It’s OK.’ I mean, obviously, human beings don’t like when they say something and people are like ‘What?’”

Check out the interview here: